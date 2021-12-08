Valued to be $50.6 Billion by 2026, Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: November 2021 Executive Pool: 432 Companies: 87 - Players covered include Amkor Technology, Inc.; ASE Technology Holding, Co., Ltd.; China Wafer Level CSP Co., Ltd.; ChipMOS Technologies, Inc.; FlipChip International LLC; HANA Micron Inc.; Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.; King Yuan Electronics Corp. (KYEC); Nepes Corporation; Powertech Technology, Inc.; Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.; SIGNETICS; Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd.; TongFu Microelectronics Co., Ltd.; TSMC Ltd.; UTAC Holdings Ltd.; Veeco Instruments Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (Flip Chip Packaging, 2.5D/3D Packaging, FI WLP, FO WLP); (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market to Reach US$50.6 Billion by the Year 2026

The semiconductor advanced packaging market growth is driven by the growing trend of miniaturization. Constant transitions and miniaturization of nodes were regular features that the industry faced, and now ULSI fabrication resulting in increased wafer sizes are further driving market growth. With many companies focusing more on R&D, there is rise in the number of manufacturers who offer innovative products. Factors such as growing numbers of consumers using electronic appliances, consumer preference for lighter, thinner, and smaller products driving the need for electronic products with advanced architecture, and the growing demand for connected devices such as tablets and smartphones are also driving growth of semiconductor advanced packaging market. Growing interest in device miniaturization in various sectors is driving market gains. Further, the growing use of 2.5D packaging in chips and 3D IC in smartphones and other mobile devices is anticipated to spur advanced packaging demand.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging estimated at US$32.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Flip Chip Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$40.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2.5d/3d Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.6% share of the global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market. An incremental step from traditional 2D IC packaging technology, 2.5D packages enable finer lines and spaces. 2.5D packages are commonly used in high-end ASICs, FPGAs, GPUs, and memory cubes. Demand for high-speed flip chip packages creates an opportunity for highly integrated, multi-chip modules (MCM's) and 2.5D/3D silicon (Si) interposer packages.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2026

The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 9.48% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is an important market for advanced packaging technologies, where growth is supported by the existence of several semiconductor companies, and increasing initiatives by the government to encourage the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector. Increasing demand for wireless sensor/mobile, fingerprint sensors, and CIS is expected to fuel the growth of WLCSP and Copper pillar in the Asia Pacific region. Further, the rising IoT penetration in several areas, supportive government policies in various countries, and the growing focus on smart infrastructure and smart city are fueling market growth in the region.

FI WLP Segment to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2026

In the global FI WLP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.