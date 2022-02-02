Valued to be $6.8 Billion by 2026, Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: January 2022 Executive Pool: 6988 Companies: 102 - Players covered include AbbVie Inc.; Astellas Pharma Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Eli Lilly and Company; Gedeon Richter Plc; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; H. Lundbeck A/S; Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Novartis International AG; Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.; Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Drug Class (Antipsychotic Drugs, Anticonvulsants, Mood Stabilizers, Antidepressant Drugs, Anti-Anxiety Drugs) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-



Global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics Market to Reach US$6.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Bipolar disorder (also manic depression or manic depressive disorder) is a severe double-edged psychiatric illness featuring cyclical mood swings of depression and elation. Bipolar disorder is one of the leading brain diseases causing unusual shift in energy, mood, activity levels, and ability to perform daily activities. Bipolar disorders increase the risk of premature death due to several comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Bipolar disorder is treated with medication in addition to alternative therapies of electro convulsion, stress reduction and counselling. Global market for bipolar disorder therapeutics maintained growth trajectory during 2020 and 2021 as patient treatment programs remained mostly unperturbed by the pandemic. Patient inflows remained resilient during the pandemic period and care givers maintained their focus on effective treatment regimens for their patients. In countries such as the US, a large increase in anxiety disorders including panic attacks and social anxiety, amongst people was observed which eventually led to increased uptake of treatment and medications for curing the same. Moreover, rising focus of government and healthcare institutes on treating mental health problems is also expected to bode well for the market. With increasing competition in the market and technological developments, researchers are concentrating on first generation antipsychotics to gain better knowledge of their functioning

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period. Antipsychotic Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anticonvulsants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.8% share of the global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market. Generally prescribed to treat schizophrenia, antipsychotic drugs have a wider relevance in managing bipolar disorders. In bipolar care, antipsychotic drugs are highly preferred in treating periods of psychosis during mania or severe depression. Anticonvulsant drugs aid in the treatment of bipolar disorder and in managing the mania associated with bipolar disorder. Widely prescribed anticonvulsant drugs for bipolar disorder treatment include carbamazepine (Equetro), divalproex sodium (Depakote), lamotrigine (Lamictal), topiramate (Topamax), and valproic acid (Depakene).

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $513.9 Million by 2026

The Bipolar Disorder Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.35% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$513.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$243.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America leads the world bipolar disorder therapeutics market, supported by the strong awareness of the disease condition, existence of leading companies, technological developments, presence of a strong healthcare system, and increasing number of bipolar disorder cases in the region. Asia, led by India and China, is expected to emerge to be the market with strong growth mainly on account of rising prevalence of mental disorders, improving awareness regarding bipolar disorders, and increasing investments by leading companies.

Mood Stabilizers Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Mood stabilizers are the psychiatric drugs that aid in controlling the swings between mania and depression. These medications are formulated to decrease the brain activity and are prescribed to restore neurochemical balance. In the global Mood Stabilizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$873.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More



