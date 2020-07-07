ValueHealth and ChristianaCare Announce High-Performance Surgical Joint Venture in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey

WILMINGTON, Del., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChristianaCare, one of the most dynamic health systems in the Mid-Atlantic Region, and ValueHealth, LLC, a nationally recognized tech-enabled surgical platform company, have entered into a joint venture partnership that will advance value-based care in Delaware and the surrounding region. The partnership will create a much-needed, value-based ambulatory and hyperspecialty surgical strategy to lower costs and deliver high-quality care for the communities ChristianaCare serves.

The joint venture will develop future sites in the region encompassing Delaware, Eastern Maryland, Southeast Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, with an initial focus on hip- and knee-replacement surgery.

"This partnership brings together two organizations that are transforming health care through leadership in value-based care," said Doug Azar, ChristianaCare Senior Vice President, Strategic Clinical Integration. "Many companies build ambulatory surgery centers, but ValueHealth is transforming care with its payor-led, tech-enabled, data-driven digital surgical platform. At ChristianaCare, we have been pioneers in implementing population health and risk-based models of care in the communities we serve, making a positive impact on health while reducing the overall cost of care. We're excited to join together to meet the surgical needs of our community."

The joint venture was developed to address the needs of the community and commercial payors for value-based healthcare delivery. In 2019, the Delaware legislature created the state's first Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery in the Department of Insurance to reduce health care costs by increasing the availability of high quality, cost-efficient health insurance products that have stable, predictable, and affordable rates. Today, as health systems begin to emerge from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and seek opportunities to innovate and come back better than before, the need to design new models built on value-based care is more compelling than ever.

"Surgery will never be the same as it was pre-COVID," said ValueHealth Executive Chairman John R. Palumbo. "This type of joint venture creates the path forward to better outcomes: financial, clinical and experience. Outmigration of high-cost cases is one of the most strategic challenges health systems face. Combining ChristianaCare's statewide capabilities with ValueHealth's proven successes in the hyperspecialty surgical space and partnering with world-class surgeons helps us to achieve the highest level of quality care and patient experience while lowering costs."

ValueHealth's payor-led, tech-enabled, data-driven digital surgical platform, currently integrated into more than 30 health systems, includes patient steerage, payor bundles, and warranty contracts, as well as its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ program, which designates ambulatory surgical centers that not only exceed national accrediting standards, but also meet ValueHealth's stricter clinical, quality, and financial measures. Don Bisbee, President of ValueHealth said, "The joint venture will allow us to continue to build a high value network for the employers in this market to which they can navigate their employees. This will equally benefit the payers as well as the healthcare consumer / patient."

ChristianaCare is nationally recognized for its surgical quality and safety. ChristianaCare has been honored for eight consecutive years by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress National Surgical Quality Improvement Program for achieving "meritorious" outcomes in surgical patient care. ChristianaCare also has been recognized with Healthgrades' America's 100 Best Hospitals Award for four years in a row and is ranked by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals.

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning our provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Our high value networks of facilities provide employers across the country high quality sites of service to navigate their employees to, reducing cost to the payers, employers, and patients. Today, we operate in over 30 states and our nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. We're passionate about putting our proven experience to work for you as a trusted partner to help you achieve market share dominance and the highest clinical and safety performance. Learn more at valuehealth.com .

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country's most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a free-standing emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women's health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute and was rated by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation's Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With the unique CareVio data-powered care coordination service and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care. Learn how ChristianaCare delivers greater quality and value at https://christianacare.org.

Media Contacts:

Whitney Courser

Chief Growth Officer

ValueHealth

913-387-0674

[email protected]

Hiran Ratnayake

Senior Communications Manager

ChristianaCare

302-327-3327

[email protected]

SOURCE ValueHealth, LLC

Related Links

http://valuehealth.com

