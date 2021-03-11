ValueHealth Announces New Additions to Leadership Team, Part of Ongoing Expansion

"The combination of experience and industry knowledge brought by the newest additions to our team supports ValueHealth's leadership behind transitioning healthcare to value-based care and consumerism," said Bisbee. "We will continue to grow and expand our team of top-quality leaders in pursuit of our vision to be the preferred and most trusted partner in the healthcare industry."

Andy Penn joins ValueHealth as General Manager, Consumer Group. In his role, Penn will lead the consumer group, building upon ValueHealth's surgical platform with a focus on delivering technology enabled solutions to healthcare consumers through employers, health plan sponsors, and other key stakeholders.

Penn comes to ValueHealth with significant leadership experience in Healthcare Information Technology. In his prior positions, Penn led the product portfolio, business strategy, and key partnerships for the Care Management and Virtual Health lines of business. During his 17 years at Cerner Corporation, Penn held a variety of executive leadership roles within Cerner's consulting, solution management, and business development organizations focusing on enabling Cerner clients and the company to meet their strategic goals.

Teresa Olsen joins ValueHealth as Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs. In her role as Vice President, Olsen will lead all marketing initiatives, brand positioning, and corporate communications for ValueHealth.

Olsen comes to ValueHealth as a strategic leader who has worked in multiple consumer industries during her career of over 30 years. Most recently, she led the strategy and media divisions of Buffalo Groupe LLC. Prior to that, she was with Hallmark Cards where she directed strategy for the company's branded specialty retail network (2,000-plus locations) and expanded distribution and omni-channel retailing initiatives to drive new consumer engagement. Before Hallmark, Olsen was a principal in eCreativeSearch, a venture-backed digital start-up in Chicago that served as a global archival resource of video ads for advertisers, agencies, and production companies. Her extensive experience also includes brand strategy and marketing work on behalf of Fortune 100 companies like Procter & Gamble, Coors Brewing Co., Mead Johnson, Burger King, and Nestlé.

Ryan McFadden joins ValueHealth as General Manager, Physician Alignment and Channel Development. In this role, he will focus on building alignment with provider groups and health systems across the US. In addition, he will lead ValueHealth's channel development strategy focused on aligning with organizations committed to advancing value-based care.

McFadden comes to ValueHealth with 20 years of experience in healthcare, having served in commercial leadership roles for leading organizations in the life sciences and health system space. Over the course of his career, he has successfully built and led cross-functional teams through the development of new business models, joint-ventures, and product/service-line launches across therapeutic categories and regions. Most recently, McFadden served as Head of IDN Strategy for Mylan Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, he was the Associate Vice President of Business and Network Development for Temple University Health System in Philadelphia, anchored by NCI designated Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple University Hospital. He began his career in healthcare in sales and sales leadership roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

