ValueHealth Appoints Don Bisbee As CEO

As the industry's leading transformational, digital, value-based surgical company, ValueHealth is poised to quadruple in five years. The strategic appointment of Bisbee to CEO positions the company to successfully scale at a rapid pace. "I'm excited, enthusiastic, and confident to announce that Don Bisbee will be my successor as Chief Executive Officer," said Tasset. "Under Don's leadership, this company will become everything it has been preparing for since our journey began 25 years ago. Don is an amazing and talented leader who possesses a great combination of knowledge, experience, drive, and determination, as well as understanding and compassion."

"I joined ValueHealth because the company and its leadership share my commitment to value-based care as the future of healthcare," said Bisbee. "It is truly a front-to-back change agent for the transition to value-based care. As CEO, my focus will be on improving and expanding the company's footprint through the development of Value Networks that will create geographic adequacy and substantial value to meet the needs of the employers, payors, and consumers across the country."

Under Bisbee's leadership as President the company expanded several key initiatives in 2020, including the addition of five new health system joint ventures, the launch of nationwide benefit consultant relationships, and the launch of two new hyperspecialty programs to address employers' needs for value-based surgical care in cardiology and bariatrics. In addition, Bisbee expanded the executive team with industry leading talent to enable scale and growth as the company accelerates its consumer-focused market-based strategies.

Prior to joining ValueHealth, Bisbee spent more than 20 years in a variety of senior executive roles at Cerner Corporation, leading multiple high-growth businesses and key innovations. He also worked closely with market-leading hospitals and health systems on their technology, operational, and growth strategies. He was responsible for Cerner's largest market and solution areas, including Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Interoperability, Device Connectivity/Internet of Things (IoT) and Payment Reform. While at Cerner, Bisbee held responsibility for the company's worldwide technology partnerships, as well as for representing the company on several health system governance and international investment boards. Bisbee is a Kansas City native and received his MBA from the Bloch School of Business at the University of Missouri Kansas City and his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. More recently the company is leading healthcare's transformation to value-based care and consumerism. This transformation is well underway in many markets throughout the country, including the mid-Atlantic region. In collaboration with the region's benefits consultants, employers, and payers the company is building a value network of providers. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for all stakeholders as a trusted partner to help achieve market share dominance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com .

Media Contact

Whitney Courser

Chief Growth Officer

913-387-0674

[email protected]

SOURCE ValueHealth, LLC