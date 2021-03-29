ValueHealth Appoints Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD, as Chairman of Advisory Board on Healthcare Transformation

In his role as Chairman of the Advisory Board on Healthcare Transformation, Dr. Pronovost will act as a key advisor, providing oversight and quality validation of ValueHealth's digital surgical platform, clinical operations around ACE™ Designation, and Advanced Procedure Certifications for MSK, Bariatric, and Cardiovascular programs. As part of this oversight, the Advisory Board on Healthcare Transformation will review all surgical protocols to ensure they fit within ValueHealth's Centers of Excellence and are properly documented and credentialed.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Pronovost to ValueHealth," said ValueHealth, CEO, Don Bisbee. "His medical beliefs, innovative actions, and vision for the future of healthcare directly align with our mission, vision, and purpose at ValueHealth, making him the ideal Chairman of the Advisory Board on Healthcare Transformation. As a world class healthcare thought leader, Dr. Pronovost will help accelerate ValueHealth's transformative strategy and continued advancement as the industry leader in the transition to value-based care models."

Dr. Pronovost is a world-renowned physician and healthcare executive recognized for his significant professional achievements. During his academic and professional career at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Pronovost attained his M.D. from the University School of Medicine and his Ph.D. from the University School of Public Health. He continued his career as a professor, practicing physician, and executive, having served as Senior Vice President for Patient Safety and Quality and Director of the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality for John Hopkins Medicine. Dr. Pronovost has previously served as Chief Medical Officer for United Healthcare and as an advisor to various healthcare organizations.

Dr. Pronovost's transformative, life-saving research in clinical quality, safety, and protocol positions him as a healthcare pioneer, named as one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2008 and as a MacArthur Fellow. Most recently, Dr. Pronovost was named as one of Modern Healthcare's Top 25 Innovators of 2020 for his remarkable leadership in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In his current position as Chief Clinical Transformation and Chief Quality Officer at University Hospitals, Dr. Pronovost serves as the leader of strategic initiatives to improve value and quality of patient experience, expand care platforms, and reduce the costs of healthcare. To guide these initiatives, Dr. Pronovost published Making a Dent in the Trillion-Dollar Problem: Toward Zero Defects in NEJM Catalyst, which offers an innovative checklist for identifying and eliminating defects in value. These defects amount to 30% of healthcare spending that is wasted, equal to $1.4 trillion annually in the U.S. Dr. Pronovost's coordinated efforts to eliminate defects in value have significantly reduced annual health care costs at University Hospitals by 9%.

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. More recently the company is leading healthcare's transformation to value-based care and consumerism. This transformation is well underway across the nation in collaboration with regional benefit consultants, employers, and payers to build a value network of providers. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for all stakeholders as a trusted partner to help achieve market share dominance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com .

