ValueLabs accelerates growth with the opening of a development center in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs, a global technology services provider, recently opened a new development center at Plaza Real Cariari in San Jose, Costa Rica, to serve as a near-shore center for clients in the US and Canada.

This development center will allow ValueLabs to expand their presence in Latin America and support strategic clients in Healthcare, Retail, HCM, Software, and Fintech. The services they will initially focus on from this center are Cloud, DevOps, Data, Automation, and Product Development.

Over the past 3 years, they have started delivery centers in Bucharest (Romania) which serves as a near-shore center for European clients, Darlington (UK) and Chicago (USA), strengthening their ability to provide opportunities to world-class talent. Their global footprint continues to grow with 32 locations worldwide today.

The plush new facility is located in a prime location between the business center of Heredia and the National University in Heredia, with easy access to the Pan-American Highway and other public transportation. The office is designed as a collaborative workspace for Agile teams to create an inspiring atmosphere for employees.

Arjun Rao, Founder & CEO of ValueLabs, said, "We spent a lot of time deliberating our LATAM strategy and Costa Rica seemed like the best fit, from an accessibility and culture alignment standpoint, for our North American clients. The vibrant tech community in the San Jose area made it the perfect location for our new development center."

ValueLabs plans to hire 200+ people over the next six to nine months for their Costa Rica operations. The recruitment process is currently underway and they are seeking candidates with education and experience in areas related to Information Technology. Interested candidates can request for further information over email at [email protected].

About ValueLabs:

ValueLabs is a global technology company focused on Product Development, Data Technology and Digital services. Powered by The Digital Flywheel™, ValueLabs provides end-to-end solutions in the fields of Customer Experience, Data & Analytics, Product Development, and Automation. Over the last 23 years, the company has expanded to 32 locations, 5,500 associates and 150 clients worldwide. Their focus on employees and clients have resulted in industry-leading client Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of over 60 and 80 respectively.

