ValueMomentum Selects Erie as Site of Regional Development Center

ERIE, Pa., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based IT services and software solutions provider ValueMomentum is expanding its reach with a new regional development center to be located in Erie, Pennsylvania. Erie's healthy mix of educational institutions, attractive cost of living index and health care services, and good K-12 schools make it the perfect candidate for ValueMomentum's U.S.-based regional development center.

With more than 2500 employees throughout North America and Asia, ValueMomentum has been looking to expand its presence via regional development centers. This is part of a long-term plan for investing in talent development to meet market demands for digital, data and cloud technologies. The company credits its existing relationship with Erie Insurance®, its integration in the Erie community and the overwhelmingly positive response from local leaders as key drivers for selecting northwest Pennsylvania as the location. ValueMomentum considered several other locations before zeroing in on Erie.

"This is not only an exciting time for us, but it's an exciting time to come to Erie with all of the change taking shape. ValueMomentum has experienced tremendous growth in the past several years and we are confident our new Erie location will be another key factor in our continued growth for the future, "said ValueMomentum's Chief Executive Officer, Kalyan Kodali.

ValueMomentum is investing upwards of $5M in this project with plans to hire 100 associates over three years. A team of approximately 30 associates will begin operating out of a temporary facility on June 1, 2019. In parallel, ValueMomentum is in the process of procuring an office space in downtown Erie, which will be operational by early 2020.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides software and services to insurance, health care and financial services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

