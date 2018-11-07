Values Voters Help President Trump Defy History in Expanding Pro-Life Majority in the U.S. Senate Says Family Research Council Action

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to Election Day, Family Research Council Action (FRC Action), organized a fleet of four Values Buses that made scores of stops in a dozen battleground states and organized the distribution of nearly 2 million voter guides targeting supporters, churches, activist groups, and state/local organizations. FRC also held 140 pastor events in 19 states. FRC Action teams knocked on more than 427,000 doors and launched a social media blitz across a dozen states that were viewed more than 7 million times.

Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins released the following statement on tonight's election results:

"Most presidents lose seats in the House and Senate in the first midterm election. But President Trump defied history, expanding the GOP majority in the Senate despite losing the House. Why? Because this is a president who has done something rare in American politics. He is fulfilling campaign promises such as stopping the use of taxpayer dollars for abortions and putting an end to 8 years of a withering assault on religious freedom.

"As they did two years ago, values voters turned out in droves -- motivated by a president who is not just stopping the liberal policies of his predecessor but dismantling them.

"While Democrats appears to have narrowly took control of the House of Representatives, they do so without any clear governing mandate. Nancy Pelosi certainly cannot claim a blanket endorsement of her radical policies. However, President Trump and Senate Republicans certainly have a mandate to confirm constitutionalists to the nation's courts and oppose the Pelosi agenda. Consider that voters in West Virginia and Alabama approved pro-life ballot measures and polls show nearly two-thirds of Americans oppose the government's forcing taxpayers to fund abortion. There is simply no groundswell of support for forcing taxpayers to become indentured servants to the abortion industry.

"We will stand with President Trump and Majority Leader McConnell in working to repel the Pelosi agenda that is at odds with the values that made America a great nation," concluded Perkins.

SOURCE Family Research Council Action