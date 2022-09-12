Valuing Natural Capital Conference

New Ideas for a Sustainable Future September 21, 2022, Geneva and online

GENEVA, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique collaboration of the United Nations, key researchers from Harvard University's Department of Economics, FootPrint Coalition, and the Think Tank Geneva Macro Labs rethinks the relation between nature and finance in a multi-stakeholder conference supported by ServiceNow.

Natural resources are a gamechanger in the fight against climate change. Mangroves, elephants, seagrass and other natural assets function as carbon sinks and contribute significantly to biodiversity. However, their contributions to stabilise our climate are not properly valued, causing ecological damage. Geneva Macro Labs (Gemlabs) and its partners devote a conference to finding innovative governance and financial solutions to protect their ecological services.

The collaboration between ILO, UNITAR, UNCDF and key researchers from Harvard University's Department of Economics, FootPrint Coalition, Gemlabs and the global software organization ServiceNow focuses on financial and governance mechanisms to value natural capital and to empower the local communities and the workforce to rethink their assets.

The multi-stakeholder event with high-level policymakers, business leaders, civil society and academics will address:

Natural reserves and protected areas

Environmental Taxation

Payment for eco-system services

Supply-chain management for protection

Financial solutions such as Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Social Climate Fund and Green bonds

Workforce adaptation to climate change

The keynotes will be delivered by Federico Bonaglia (Deputy Director of the OECD Development Centre) and Ralph Chami (International Monetary Fund, Rebalance Earth, Blue Green Future), followed by four in-depth panels with 15+ experts (Centre Scientifique de Monaco, UNCDF, UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub, Rebalance Earth, Cortés Solari Philanthropy, The Economist, UNEP Finance Initiative, UNDP, International Finance Corporation, TNFD, AgAu, Brazilian Development Bank, Clarity AI, Diplomatic World Institute, Green Digital Finance Alliance, and KPMG). Expert summaries and a post-conference solutions paper will secure the results.

Gemlabs is a Geneva-based Think Tank focusing on reaching the Sustainable Development Goals. It is adopting collective intelligence and new technologies to find innovative solutions for a better and more sustainable future.

For more information, access and press material see the conference website.

