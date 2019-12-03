Valve Manufacturers Association Appoints Heather Rhoderick as President

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valve Manufacturers Association of America (VMA) announces that Heather Rhoderick, CAE, has been named president after an exhaustive search by the Executive Search Committee. Rhoderick takes on the role previously held by William "Bill" Sandler, who retired this year after a 40-year tenure with the organization.

Heather Rhoderick, CAE

Rhoderick joins the VMA after serving the American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) for 11 years in various roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as senior vice president of events and information. She has 24 years of experience in trade organization operations, including leadership positions at the Newspaper Association of America and the American Chemistry Council.

Rhoderick holds an MBA from Virginia Tech, and a BA in Political Science from the University of Delaware. She is also a Certified Association Executive and a Certified Meeting Professional.

"I'm honored to join the team at VMA as president. I look forward to working with the membership and staff to build on its strong record of success serving the vitally important North American flow control industry," said Heather Rhoderick. "I believe the VMA is well-positioned for growth and am excited to help lead the organization providing a forum to address common issues and bring value-added programs that support the members and industry."

During her time at the ACMA, Rhoderick helped develop organization-wide strategies with a focus on fiscally responsible growth. She was instrumental in doubling non-dues revenue and increasing profitability by 60% over 6 years.

About VMA: Founded in 1938, the Valve Manufacturers Association of America is a trade association that represents the interests of nearly 100 North American manufacturers of valves, actuators and controls. Collectively, members account for approximately 80% of the total industrial valve shipments out of U.S. facilities. VMA is headquartered in Washington, DC.

