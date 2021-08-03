Valvoline Expands Company-Owned Quick-Lube Network with Acquisition of Six Service Centers in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of automotive services and premium branded lubricants, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with its franchisee Phoenix 27, LLC to acquire six franchise-owned Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM (VIOC) quick-lube service centers located in Kentucky. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Financial terms for the acquisition were not disclosed.

"One of Valvoline's core business strategies is to continue to grow and strengthen our industry-leading Retail Services segment through organic store expansion and high-quality acquisitions in both existing and new markets," said Matthew Furcolo, vice president of operations, Valvoline Instant Oil Change. "When Steve Goddard, owner of Phoenix 27 LLC, made the difficult decision to sell, we knew it was the right fit to add these six service centers into Valvoline's established network of 49 Company-owned Kentucky locations. We thank Steve for entrusting the future of his business and employees to us."

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading provider of automotive services and marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants worldwide, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

