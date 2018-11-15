Valvoline Increases Quarterly Dividend

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock by more than 40 percent to 10.6 cents per share.

"Valvoline's business model — which produces strong profitability and stable earnings, combined with consistent free cash flow generation — allows us to both invest back into the business for growth while also returning cash to shareholders," said Sam Mitchell, chief executive officer. "The significant increase in our dividend demonstrates our continued commitment to maintaining a balanced approach to creating shareholder value."

The dividend will be payable on Dec. 17, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 30, 2018.

