Valvoline Instant Oil Change Partners With American Cancer Society To Raise Money In The Fight Against Cancer

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During October, participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM (VIOC) locations will offer customers the opportunity to help raise much-needed dollars to support American Cancer Society (ACS) and its Road To Recovery program which helps transport cancer patients to potentially life-saving treatment appointments. For an even bigger impact, customers can download a coupon from ValvolineFightsCancer.com and for every coupon redeemed, VIOC will donate an additional five dollars to ACS.

"DON'T PUT IT OFF!" Recent reports show that due to the pandemic, 46% fewer patients were diagnosed with cancer. This means many cancers won't be discovered until they are in advanced stages when they are more difficult to treat. In support of ACS, VIOC wants to remind everyone that just like maintaining fluids in their vehicle prevents major repairs, getting recommended cancer screenings does the same for their body.

"We are excited for the opportunity to again partner with ACS," said William Smelley, Vice President of Marketing for Henley Enterprises, VIOC's largest franchisee. "Thanks to the generosity of the communities we serve, we've raised over $126,000 to help this life-changing organization."

"Driving awareness about screenings is a core part of our work and will help to save more lives by detecting cancer at its earliest stage," said Jane Barnes, Regional Director, Corporate Relations for ACS.

Find participating VIOC locations at ValvolineFightsCancer.com. For more information about cancer support and treatment, call (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 200 quick-lube service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

