Valvoline Launches High Mileage Motor Oil Specifically for Vehicles 150k and Over

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced the launch of ValvolineTM High Mileage 150k with MaxLifeTM Plus Technology Synthetic Blend, the first engine oil specially designed to meet the unique needs of engines with over 150,000 miles. The product's innovative formula reduces oil consumption in older, high mileage engines, while its Moly Additive ProtectionTM provides superior wear protection – increasing both engine performance and power.

"Owners take great pride and passion in maintaining their trusted vehicles, and our new Valvoline High Mileage 150k provides a greater level of protection for older engines," said Michael Warholic, Valvoline technology manager. "We know taking care of an older vehicle can be challenging, and that's why we've formulated this product to help owners keep their engines running better and their vehicles on the road longer."

ValvolineTM High Mileage 150k works to combat unique issues associated with engines over 150,000 miles, including:

Oil consumption – Our proprietary additive booster helps minimize deposits and engine blow-by, resulting in reduced overall oil consumption.

– Our proprietary additive booster helps minimize deposits and engine blow-by, resulting in reduced overall oil consumption. Corrosion/oxidation – Superior antioxidants help resist engine oil breakdown, even in extreme conditions.

– Superior antioxidants help resist engine oil breakdown, even in extreme conditions. Significant wear/failure of other older parts – Moly Additive Protection provides superior wear protection of vulnerable metal surfaces.

– Moly Additive Protection provides superior wear protection of vulnerable metal surfaces. Cleanliness – Powerful detergents provide 20 percent better deposit protection versus current ILSAC GF-6 standards.

– Powerful detergents provide 20 percent better deposit protection versus current ILSAC GF-6 standards. Leaks – Premium seal conditioners help prevent oil leaks.

The added protection for older vehicles is also timely. According to recent IHS Markit data, the average age of today's vehicle is 11.95 years, with possible COVID-19 effects increasing the trend of keeping used vehicles longer. Variables such as job security concerns/furlough impact, last year's vehicle inventory shortage, the effects of remote work, and an overall reduction in unnecessary purchases due to the pandemic could be contributing to consumers continuing to rely on older vehicles.

"Valvoline has led the innovation for higher mileage vehicles for decades, and High Mileage 150k delivers a state-of-the-art solution that addresses a growing need in the market," said Greg Barntsen, Valvoline vice president and general manager. "In nearly every year since 2002, the average vehicle age in the U.S. has increased, and we expect the pandemic and economic uncertainty to continue that trend."

ValvolineTM High Mileage 150k with MaxLifeTM Plus Technology Synthetic Blend is available at Meijer locations nationwide and via Amazon.

Since 1866, Valvoline has conceptualized, tested and perfected its motor oil science, resulting in a complete portfolio of leading products and game-changing product packaging trusted worldwide. From the world's first racing oil to the world's first high mileage oil to the world's first synthetic blend, Valvoline has protected engines for more than 150 years.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline EV Performance Fluids; Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium BlueTM heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and ZerexTM antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com .

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION





Media Relations Investor Relations Ashley Foster, APR Sean T. Cornett +1 (205) 322-5646 x551 +1 (859) 357-2798 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valvoline.com

