Valvoline to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference on Sept. 10

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today announced that Sam Mitchell, CEO, Mary Meixelsperger, CFO and Tony Puckett, president, Quick Lubes will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Valvoline's website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Following the live event, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the website.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

