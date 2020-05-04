Valworx Introduces New Product Line: Sanitary Ball Valve

CORNELIUS, N.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valworx announced today the release of their new line of sanitary ball valves. Valworx Sanitary Ball Valves feature Tri-Clamp ends for hygienic connections, and all materials comply with applicable FDA, USDA, and 3-A standards. Valworx sanitary ball valve is suitable for use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and pet care.

Highlighted Features

1" Electric Actuated Sanitary Ball Valve, Tri-Clamp

Available in two-way and three-way configurations

and configurations Pressure rated to 1000 PSI at 120°F

High-quality TFM-1600 ball seats with virgin PTFE cavity fillers

ASTM 316 stainless steel investment cast body and end caps

Triple PTFE/ Viton high cycle live loaded stem seal packing

Valworx actuator -ready ISO5211 direct mounting pad

-ready ISO5211 direct mounting pad Highly polished internals and end caps with 8-12 Ra finish

Temperature Rating: -50 to 400°F (-45 to 200°C)

Immediately Available

Valworx Sanitary ball valves are available for immediate sale and shipment in sizes ranging from 1/2 to 4 inches. The company is also offering pre-engineered actuated assemblies using their line of electric and pneumatic actuators. All Valworx products are fully tested prior to shipment to ensure trouble-free operation. Orders received before 3 p.m. EST usually ship same day.

About Valworx

Established in 1991, Valworx is a leading manufacturer and distributor of actuated valves and controls. Orders purchased over $99 ship free anywhere in the contiguous United States. The company offers 24/7 online ordering and free lifetime technical support. Valworx actuated valves and accessories come with a full one-year warranty and 60-day return policy.

Contact:

Caroline Crowe

Phone: 704-987-9803

Email: [email protected]

