Vamos Colombia! Khiron Hosts Live Virtual Medical Facility Tour

Attendees are invited to attend a real-time, interactive tour of Khiron's recently completed Zerenia medical facility

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announced that Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director will lead a live, on-camera virtual tour of the Company's recently completed 15,000 square foot Zerenia integrated medical facility located in Bogota, Colombia.

Date: Tuesday, July 21st

Tour start: 9:00am ET

Participants: Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, together with popular Colombia broadcaster Jorge Hernan Pelaez

RSVP link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2515378/7925EA0F958A3BFB29F9817DC1A8D4C1

This will be the first in a series of live, interactive events present by Khiron. Attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real time, learn about the clinic operational model, meet members of the medical team, and discuss the Zerenia health and wellbeing advantages, including operations during the Covid-19 recovery. An archived recording will be available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights:

Becomes the first and, to date, only company fully authorized to manufacture and sell high-THC medical cannabis for patient prescriptions in Colombia

Signs distribution deal for its Kuida™ CBD cosmeceutical brand with Red Yellow Red , a leading EU distributor of cosmetic products, bringing the Kuida brand to the Spanish market

, a leading EU distributor of cosmetic products, bringing the Kuida brand to the Spanish market Enters into an agreement with Nimbus Health, a leading German distributor of medical cannabis products to bring Khiron branded EU GMP medical cannabis to Germany

Receives first medical cannabis prescriptions for patients participating in the UK's Project Twenty21, Europe's largest study of the effectiveness and tolerability of medical cannabis

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, UK and Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca, investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife

