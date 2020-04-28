Van Andel Institute Launches Free COVID-19 Resources to Assist Educators Virtually

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Andel Institute for Education (VAI) is assisting teachers and students by providing remote resources during this period of school closure due to COVID-19. These tools were created to inspire students and recapture their love of education, while also empowering teachers with high-quality instructional tools for remote learning.

VAI is now offering teachers a FREE 30-minute online consultation to help them navigate the new landscape of distance education. K-12 educators are invited to reach out to project coaches—experts in inquiry-based learning—who can assist with the current transition and provide crucial feedback.

"Teachers and schools have such diverse needs right now; it's crucial that our assistance be flexible and adaptive to where they are," said Ben Talsma, a VAI Learning Solutions Specialist and current Project Coach. "That's why we're offering free consultations: so, teachers can talk about their challenges and receive individualized help and support."

The Institute has also launched a free, virtual version of Prevent the Spread, a project where students learn about their unique power to stop the spread of COVID-19. The unit includes everything teachers need to conduct the lesson remotely. Prevent the Spread is geared toward students in grades 3-8.

"Teachers are making heroic efforts to adjust to distance learning on the fly," said VAI Chief Education Officer Terra Tarango. "They want to continue with authentic, meaningful learning experiences, and we want to help them do that!"

Lastly, Keep Curiosity Alive! is a free collection of science experiments, engineering challenges, tech endeavors, and reading lessons which parents can implement with their children from the safety of their own home.

To learn more about these free COVID-19 resources, visit vaei.org/free-covid-19-resources/. To find more information on Van Andel Institute for Education, visit vaei.org.

