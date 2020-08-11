Van Andel Institute Launches Return-to-Learn Teacher Support Series for K-12 Teachers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Andel Institute for Education has launched a new series of virtual workshops to assist K–12 educators in the upcoming school year. This new Return-to-Learn initiative includes three workshops designed to help teachers master tech tips for distance learning, foster student engagement, and equip their students with SEL skills. In doing so, VAI hopes to empower both teachers and students to meet the uncertain challenges of the 20–21 school year.

The following workshops are now open for registration:

You Got This: Tips and Tricks for Crushing Distance Learning

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Distance learning is sure to be an essential part in 20–21 school year. This seminar will show teachers how to navigate a remote learning environment and share strategies for organization, management, communication, and connection. They'll discover the best practices for hi-tech, low-tech, or no-tech classrooms with help from experienced educators and set their students on the road to productive inquiry.

Is Anybody with Me? Strategies for Engaging Students in Distance Learning

Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2020

How do teachers keep their students engaged over distance learning? What if students refuse to fully participate or show up at all? In this session, teachers will learn practical strategies and tools that will genuinely engage students in a remote learning setting. VAI's experienced educators will share resources to help support the work educators are doing and create meaningful, authentic learning experiences that can work in a distance or blended learning environment!

Don't SEL Them Short! Fostering Social and Emotional Learning Skills in the 20–21 School Year

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The 2020–2021 school year is ushering in a level of teacher and student stress unlike any other. Students will need well-developed social and emotional skills to successfully navigate not only these uncertain times, but also future relationships and challenges in college, career, and beyond. In this workshop, teachers will discover classroom-tested strategies for improving SEL skills in conjunction with content-area instruction. Learn practical ideas for equipping students with skills that will matter well into their futures.

Teachers can register for individual workshops or take advantage of the Return-to-Learn 3-Workshop Bundle and save 22% on a purchase of all three.

To learn more about the Return-to-Learn Teacher Support Series, including workshop costs and times, visit vaei.org.

ABOUT VAN ANDEL INSTITUTE

Van Andel Institute (VAI) is an agile biomedical research and education organization that unleashes innovation to multiply impact. Established in Grand Rapids, Michigan, by the Van Andel family, VAI collaborates around the world to advance bold ideas in biomedicine and education. With a staff of more than 400 and a growing network of partners, VAI studies the origins of cancer, Parkinson's and other diseases and translates its findings into breakthrough prevention and treatment strategies to improve human health. The Graduate School at VAI offers a Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology through a research-intensive, interdisciplinary program that prepares students for successful careers as independent investigators. VAI also is dedicated to creating classrooms where curiosity, creativity and critical thinking thrive, offering engaging programs for K–12 students and transformative professional development and instructional tools for teachers. Find out more about Van Andel Institute by visiting vai.org.

Media Contacts

Robin Dhaseleer

Van Andel Institute

[email protected]

616.307.3766

SOURCE Van Andel Institute

Related Links

https://www.vai.org/

