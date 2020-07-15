Van Daele Homes, Recently Named To Builder 100 And The #4 Fastest Growing Builder In The United States, Announces Expansion Into Utah

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Daele Homes, a privately held California based homebuilder with operations in both Northern and Southern California, has announced the company's expansion into the Utah market.

Having constructed over 20,000 homes since the company's inception in 1987, the highly regarded builder has had their eye on the Utah market for several years due to its impressive job growth and financial stability, as well as the demand for new housing given the large influx of migration to the Salt Lake City and surrounding areas over the past 5 years.

"Utah feels like the most natural expansion destination for our family-owned company," said Jeff Hack, President/CEO/CFO for Van Daele Homes. "With an abundance of other private homebuilding companies already in the Utah landscape, we've quickly created a fantastic synergy with our industry colleagues in Utah and we already feel right at home," Hack continued.

The company has its sights set on an expansion in the remaining months of 2020, anticipating on the ground operations and homebuilding activity to be up and running by the year's end. They are also in the process of identifying and recruiting top talent in the Utah market to join the company's expansion efforts.

"With our innovative product designs and uniquely crafted indoor/outdoor living environments, we design homes for the way we know our buyers truly want to live. Our Van Daele Homes team can't wait to show the Utah market these unique Van Daele Homes differences in how we design and build homes for our customers. Utah also has such a desirable climate and lifestyle, and we see this expansion as a great opportunity for our product design to meet the market's needs, said Mike Van Daele, Chief Operating Officer. "We don't just build homes – we build relationships, and we look forward to creating and maintaining long lasting relationships with our Utah homebuyers for many years to come," Van Daele continued.

For more information Van Daele Homes' expansion plans and recruiting efforts, visit vandaele.com/utah.

Van Daele Homes is a Southern California based homebuilder with offices in Riverside, Newport Beach and San Ramon. Founded in 1987, the company has built over 20,000 homes in both Northern and Southern California. To learn more, visit vandaele.com.

