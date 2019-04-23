Vance & Hines Names Mike Kennedy as President

At Harley-Davidson, Kennedy had operational responsibility and held the positions of Managing Director for the United States, and eventually the Americas. He led organizational changes in the company that created greater access to products and ensured the strength of the brand. His breadth of management experience from previous roles demonstrates his expertise in building organizations that meet the needs of customers in a variety of competitive environments. Kennedy helped lead the development and execution of Harley's parts & accessories explosive growth for six years from 1998-2004 and in 2003 hired Vance & Hines to operate the Harley-Davidson Screamin' Eagle Racing program.

"Mike's energy, experience, operational expertise and relationships are essential to taking Vance & Hines to the next level," said Hugh Charvat, CEO of Motorsport Aftermarket Group (MAG). "He's the right leader to help Vance & Hines reestablish its dominance in the industry and continue our commitment to creating new and innovative products."

Vance & Hines co-founder Terry Vance said, "If I searched through resumes for a year, I wouldn't find a person more perfect for this job than Mike. I couldn't be more excited that he's joining the company."

"There's huge power in this brand," said Kennedy. "Forty years of innovation, quality and being a dominant player in racing is just the start. We're in a rapidly evolving industry and I want to make sure that Vance & Hines remains the top choice for riders and dealers long into the future."

Kennedy and his wife Nancy will relocate to California from their current home in Wisconsin. They have three children; the youngest will begin college in the fall.

About Vance & Hines

Founded by drag racing legends Terry Vance and Byron Hines in 1979, Vance & Hines quickly became a leading supplier of performance and accessory products for all types of motorcycles. The company's current product line includes exhaust systems, electronic engine controls, engine breathing systems and racing components. Vance & Hines is part of the Motorsport Aftermarket Group family of companies.

About Motorsport Aftermarket Group

MAG inspires powersports riders by developing and delivering the most desired brands, including: Answer, BikeMaster, Burly, First Gear, Dragonfire, J&P Cycles, Kuryakyn, Motorcycle Superstore, Mustang, Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension, ProTaper, QuadBoss, Roland Sands Design, Speed and Strength, Tucker, Tucker V-Twin, Twin Power and Vance & Hines. MAG serves customers through a brands group, distribution group and retail group. For more information, visit www.maggroup.com.

