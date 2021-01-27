Vancouver Tech Start-Up, Vegano, is Disrupting the Meal-Kit Delivery Services Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegano, Canada's first plant-based meal-kit delivery service, is helping Canadians take plant-based living beyond Veganuary. Following their official launch on January 4, 2021, Vegano has delivered over 800 meals across Metro Vancouver, Squamish, and Whistler. Vegano offers a range of chef-created recipes using the farm-fresh organic ingredients which Vegano sources locally. While other meal-kit delivery companies only provide vegan or vegetarian options, Vegano processes no animal product in any of their facilities, minimizing the risk of cross contamination.

Inspired by the plant-based lifestyle movement, founder and CEO of Vegano, Conor Power, wanted to make high-quality, vegan-friendly products more accessible to the general public. "Adopting a more plant-based lifestyle made me realize that making vegan meals at home can be tricky. Vegano takes the guesswork out of meal prepping by delivering delicious meals that can be prepared in under 45 minutes."

Kaylee Astle, the company's COO and second co-founder, is no stranger to the healing effects of a plant-based lifestyle. "I was born with an intolerance to dairy, so my family often used plant-based alternatives in many of our meals. I'm excited to help more Canadians experience the benefits of a plant-based diet, even if it's only a few days of the week."

Vegano's perfectly portioned meals minimize food waste, which aligns with their Empty Kitchen policy — any leftover food at their production facility is used to make soups or sauces, leaving their kitchen completely empty, and ready for the next week's delivery boxes. Canada wastes approximately 2.2 million tonnes of edible food each year, costing Canadians over $17 billion. Vegano is committed to environmental sustainability and also uses post-consumer recycled packaging that can be recycled or composted easily.

In addition to founding Vegano Foods, Conor Power is a venture capitalist who has raised over $20 million for various tech and CPG companies, with several successful exits publicly and privately. "We plan on expanding our operations to Toronto and Montreal next, and are working with one of our American partners to introduce the Vegano brand to L.A," says Power.

About: Vegano Foods Inc. is Canada's first 100% plant- based meal-kit service company that operates in Vancouver and is set to expand to Toronto, and Montreal later this year. Founded in March of 2020, Vegano raised $1.5 M during its seed round, and an additional $4 M during its strategic round. To learn more, visit www.veganofoods.com.

