Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

"I am very proud of the significant accomplishments we realized during this challenging year," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., President and CEO of Vanda. "As we look forward to the new year, it is worth noting some of our significant accomplishments from 2020: Vanda achieved record commercial revenue despite extraordinary difficulty in the field, which we believe is a testament to the value our products bring to patients; HETLIOZ® received FDA approval for nighttime sleep disturbances in patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome; our tradipitant gastroparesis Phase III study continued recruitment; the FDA approved individual Expanded Access to tradipitant for multiple gastroparesis patients; we launched the tradipitant study for COVID-19 pneumonia; the FDA approved the Investigational New Drug application for VSJ-110 in allergic conjunctivitis; the United States Supreme Court affirmed the patent ruling on Fanapt®; and our research and development efforts advanced the clinical programs for our commercial assets as well as those in our pipeline. We look forward to another great year of accomplishments, including further revenue growth, the commercial launch of HETLIOZ® in patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome, and the results of the tradipitant Phase III study in gastroparesis, to highlight a few."

Key Financial and Corporate Highlights

Fourth Quarter of 2020

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an 11% increase compared to $60.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

and Fanapt were in the fourth quarter of 2020, an 11% increase compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 14% increase compared to $38.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

net product sales were in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 14% increase compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fanapt ® net product sales were $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 5% increase compared to $22.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

net product sales were in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 5% increase compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. Income before taxes was $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $248.2 million for the full year 2020, a 9% increase compared to $227.2 million for the full year 2019.

and Fanapt were for the full year 2020, a 9% increase compared to for the full year 2019. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $160.7 million for the full year 2020, a 12% increase compared to $143.0 million for the full year 2019.

net product sales were for the full year 2020, a 12% increase compared to for the full year 2019. Fanapt ® net product sales were $87.5 million for the full year 2020, a 4% increase compared to $84.2 million for the full year 2019.

net product sales were for the full year 2020, a 4% increase compared to for the full year 2019. Income before taxes was $31.7 million for the full year 2020 compared to $29.0 million for the full year 2019.

for the full year 2020 compared to for the full year 2019. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $367.7 million as of December 31, 2020 , representing an increase to Cash of $55.6 million compared to December 31, 2019 .

Key Product and Pipeline Highlights

Products

Vanda is encouraged by the strength of its commercial performance during the fourth quarter of 2020. Vanda continues to implement marketing and sales strategies aimed at supporting growth and minimizing the impact of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Fanapt® for schizophrenia direct-to-consumer campaign, which was launched in 2020. Vanda is continuing its activities to support and facilitate the treatment of individuals in the U.S. living with Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS), and is committed to its awareness campaign and the support of patients suffering with Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder.

Pipeline

Tradipitant

The gastroparesis Phase III clinical study (VP-VLY-686-3301) is ongoing. The study has a target enrollment of 200 randomized patients and is expected to complete enrollment in the first half of 2021, with a New Drug Application (NDA) filing projected in the second half of 2021.

The COVID-19 pneumonia Phase III clinical study (ODYSSEY VLY-686-3501) is ongoing.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

In December 2020 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved HETLIOZ ® capsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances in SMS. 1 HETLIOZ ® capsules, for adults with SMS, were immediately available after approval and the HETLIOZ LQ ™ liquid formulation, for children with SMS, is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021. SMS is estimated to affect 1/15,000-25,000 births in the U.S. 2 HETLIOZ ® is the first and only FDA approved medication for patients with SMS.

, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved HETLIOZ capsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances in SMS. HETLIOZ capsules, for adults with SMS, were immediately available after approval and the HETLIOZ LQ liquid formulation, for children with SMS, is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021. SMS is estimated to affect 1/15,000-25,000 births in the U.S. HETLIOZ is the first and only FDA approved medication for patients with SMS. A Phase III clinical study for HETLIOZ ® in delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) is expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

in delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) is expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2021. A clinical development program for HETLIOZ® in autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

Development of the long acting injectable (LAI) formulation of Fanapt ® is ongoing.

is ongoing. A clinical program for Fanapt® in Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP Financial Results

Income before taxes was $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income was $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.08 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income before taxes was $31.7 million for the full year 2020 compared to $29.0 million for the full year 2019. Net income was $23.3 million for the full year 2020 compared to net income of $115.6 million for the full year 2019. The full year 2019 net income of $115.6 million and the 2019 income tax benefit of $86.5 million include the favorable impact of the release of Vanda's deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Diluted net income per share was $0.42 for the full year 2020 compared to diluted net income per share of $2.11 for the full year 2019.

2021 Financial Guidance

Vanda expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2021:

Full Year 2021 Financial Objectives Full Year 2021 Guidance Total revenues $270 to $300 million HETLIOZ® net product sales $180 to $200 million Fanapt® net product sales $90 to $100 million Year-end 2021 Cash Greater than $400 million

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2021 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding Vanda's revenue expectations for 2021, the commercial launch of HETLIOZ® for the treatment of patients with SMS, Vanda's marketing and sales strategies, the expected availability of the HETLIOZ LQTM liquid formulation and the clinical development and regulatory timelines for tradipitant, HETLIOZ® and Fanapt®, are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's assumptions regarding its ability to continue to grow its business in the U.S., the ability of Vanda's third-party manufacturer to timely provide Vanda with a supply of the HETLIOZ LQTM liquid formulation, and Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development and obtain regulatory approval for tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis and COVID-19 pneumonia, HETLIOZ® in the treatment of DSPD and ASD, Fanapt® LAI in the treatment of schizophrenia, and Fanapt® in the treatment of PDP. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the actual results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

2020

December 31

2019

December 31

2020

December 31

2019 Revenues:













HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 44,171



$ 38,599



$ 160,686



$ 142,980

Fanapt® net product sales 23,482



22,331



87,482



84,208

Total revenues 67,653



60,930



248,168



227,188

Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 6,412



6,225



23,364



24,488

Research and development 14,849



13,074



55,577



48,649

Selling, general and administrative 35,571



37,018



140,510



129,736

Intangible asset amortization 370



370



1,478



1,505

Total operating expenses 57,202



56,687



220,929



204,378

Income from operations 10,451



4,243



27,239



22,810

Other income 473



1,567



4,416



6,218

Income before income taxes 10,924



5,810



31,655



29,028

Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,734



1,594



8,318



(86,525)

Net income $ 8,190



$ 4,216



$ 23,337



$ 115,553

Net income per share, basic $ 0.15



$ 0.08



$ 0.43



$ 2.17

Net income per share, diluted $ 0.15



$ 0.08



$ 0.42



$ 2.11

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 54,731,042



53,389,950



54,427,683



53,137,562

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 55,596,697



54,973,952



55,190,802



54,847,060



VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



December 31

2020

December 31

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,031



$ 45,072

Marketable securities 306,709



267,057

Accounts receivable, net 30,036



26,367

Inventory 1,280



1,140

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,089



14,500

Total current assets 409,145



354,136

Property and equipment, net 4,136



3,864

Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,459



11,180

Intangible assets, net 21,559



23,037

Deferred tax assets 81,516



87,680

Non-current inventory and other 6,641



3,851

Total assets $ 533,456



$ 483,748

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 31,509



$ 27,590

Product revenue allowances 34,427



31,915

Total current liabilities 65,936



59,505

Operating lease non-current liabilities 11,497



12,455

Other non-current liabilities 2,757



843

Total liabilities 80,190



72,803

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 55



54

Additional paid-in capital 650,300



631,307

Accumulated other comprehensive income 239



249

Accumulated deficit (197,328)



(220,665)

Total stockholders' equity 453,266



410,945

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 533,456



$ 483,748



