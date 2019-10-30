Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 6, 2019

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the third quarter 2019 and provide a general business overview, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, during which management will discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 5377942.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 5377942.

ABOUT VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.:

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Corporate Contact:

AJ Jones II

Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vandapharma.com

