Vanderbilt Financial Group Acquires $200MM Long-Island RIA Firm

WOODBURY, N.Y., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanderbilt Financial Group is proud to announce that it has acquired a $200 million Long Island-based registered investment advisory ("RIA") firm. This transaction is part of Vanderbilt's explosive 2020 growth strategy that includes recruiting individual Financial Advisors as well as the acquisition and expansion of RIA firms, the fastest-growing segment of the wealth management sector according to a recent joint study by the Investment Adviser Association and National Regulatory Services.

"Vanderbilt has been built to continue scaling and growing, through technology, recruitment, acquisitions, and our strong culture of being impactful in the world. This recent acquisition continues the incredible growth we've seen in the first six months of 2020, despite the challenges our industry has experienced during the pandemic. It reaffirms that our commitment to aligning our values with our business practices is not just the right thing to do, it's competitive advantage in the Financial Services industry," says Stephen Distante, Founder and Chairman of Vanderbilt Financial Group.

Joseph Trifiletti, President of Vanderbilt Financial Group, agrees that "2020 will be a banner year for growth for Vanderbilt. While other firms have been paralyzed by the effects of the pandemic, we've continued to operate, process and expand our business across the U.S. without a hiccup. Recruitment has been at a record high with many Advisors lined up to join the firm in the coming months."

The acquisition was a cultural fit as both firms share the belief that values-aligned investments, or impact investing, allows clients to explore how their investments can be used to build personal wealth while also positively impacting the world.

"In a world of increased compliance and complexity, the size, capabilities and culture of a firm matters. Vanderbilt Financial Group provides our RIA with the critical mass to both survive and thrive for another generation. Vanderbilt's culture as embodied by their GRITT acronym (gratitude, respect, innovation, teamwork, and trustworthiness) are key principles for business that they live day-in and day-out. I am thrilled to have VFG become the support system for our seasoned Advisors, who represent the 5th generation to service our clients since 1875," says the previous owner of the RIA, Monroe Diefendorf, Jr.

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as "The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm" for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients with access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt's commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of the impactful husband and wife team, Steve and Heidi Distante, Vanderbilt's culture has garnered awards such as being named one of the Best Places to Work on Long Island for 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.joinvanderbilt.com.

