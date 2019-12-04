Vanderbilt Financial Group Announces Joseph Trifiletti as New President

WOODBURY, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact investment firm Vanderbilt Financial Group (VFG) is proud to announce Joseph Trifiletti has been promoted to the position of President. Joe has been Chief Operating Officer for the past seven years and moves into the role of President at a time of pivotal growth for the Firm.

Vanderbilt Financial Group

"We're thrilled to recognize and acknowledge Joe Trifiletti's 14 years of hard work and dedication to Vanderbilt Financial Group. He has built an impressive track record of strategic and operational accomplishments, and we cannot be more pleased to name him as President," stated Heidi and Steve Distante, owners and leaders of Vanderbilt Financial Group.

Since joining the Firm in 2006 as an intern, Joe has steadily risen in rank at Vanderbilt from an Operations Specialist through to Chief Operating Officer. Joe has been groomed as a leader since his early days at the Firm – growing alongside Vanderbilt from its start as a smaller regional office to a larger investment firm with Financial Advisors in over 23 states throughout the country. "The alignment of values is the most important factor at Vanderbilt. That's what attracts top talent to us. That's what attracted Joe to us. As he grew at Vanderbilt, he also became an expert at determining cultural alignment with the candidates he speaks with." Chairman and Founder Steve Distante continues, "We grew rapidly at many points, and it was challenging. Joe helped us navigate this period through ensuring we looked beyond production and assets towards how an Advisor aligned with our core values as a Firm. Culture is paramount at Vanderbilt, and no one exhibits that more than Joe."

As the leader of the firm's recruitment efforts since 2015, Joe has overseen the explosive growth of Vanderbilt Financial Group – signing over 100 new Financial Advisors and increasing the Firm's assets under management (AUM) by 150%. Vanderbilt attributes this growth towards Joe's high level of customer service and ability to exceed Advisors' expectations, both during the onboarding process and when fully integrated. "We assess each Advisor on an individual basis; this isn't a one-size-fits-all firm. Our commitment to excellence doesn't end when an Advisor joins the Firm. We're in it for the long-haul – we become family," Joe says on the recruitment process.

Stepping into his new role as President, Joe will oversee strategic growth and usher in a new decade for the impact-oriented firm. "In this expanded position, I'm excited and honored to help lead Vanderbilt for years to come as we forge into new territory. We're doubling down our efforts to be impactful in the world through increasing our impact investing practice, creating new and unique impact-focused offerings, and are planning large, scalable growth to get us to that next step," comments Joe on his plans for the future.

Joe is a General Securities Principal (Series 24), a Registered Options Principal (Series 4), a Municipal Securities Principal (Series 53), and holds his General Securities Representative License (Series 7) and Uniform Combined State Law License (Series 66).

About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Vanderbilt is known as "The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm" for their commitment to providing financial advisors and their clients greater access to values-aligned investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt's commitment to changing the world begins at home in their office and within the culture. Vanderbilt's culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named a 2019 "Best Places to Work on Long Island" for the second consecutive year by Long Island Business News.

