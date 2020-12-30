Vanderbilt Mortgage Continues to Deliver an Easy Loan Process Experience for Customers

Most recently, Vanderbilt launched a new video promoting its easy loan process. Over the last two years, Vanderbilt has released an updated home loan guide, which includes dozens of tips within helpful articles designed to explain the loan process to customers and ensure they are prepared during each step of their home buying journey. Vanderbilt also enhanced its online application to simplify the process for customers.

In order to measure the effectiveness of these efforts, Vanderbilt launched an internal feedback system asking customers how easy the application and overall loan approval process was. This scoring system is based on a scale from 1 to 10 - 1 being the most difficult and 10 being the easiest. In 2020, Vanderbilt scored a 9.2 out of 10 with 1,267 customers surveyed. These results show the effectiveness of the new digital tools for customers and offers insight regarding where Vanderbilt can provide more assistance.

"Getting a home loan should not be an intimidating and difficult process, and we are continuously working to make the home financing journey - from application to closing - as easy as possible," said Eric Hamilton, President of Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance. "A seamless home loan process greatly improves the customer experience, which is at the heart of our business."

Along with making the loan approval process easier for customers, Vanderbilt is continuing its program offering no payments for 60 days*. This program automatically extends most new customers' first mortgage payment due date for 60 days after their loan funds. This gives customers extra time to focus on paying the costs of moving in, without worrying about their first mortgage payment coming due immediately. Apply now to take advantage of this program.

To see more educational resources geared to helping first-time home buyers learn more about the home loan process visit www.vmf.com.

About Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. is a national housing lender that specializes in financing manufactured homes. In business for more than 40 years, the company currently services more than 200,000 home loans and works hard to tailor loans to each family's needs. For more information, visit www.vmf.com.

