Vandis Announces New Offering in Microsoft Azure Lighthouse: Managed Virtual WAN Powered by Silver Peak

ALBERTSON, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis is pleased to announce the expansion of their offerings in the Microsoft Marketplace with the launch of Managed Virtual WAN Powered by Silver Peak.

Vandis' offering allows organizations to connect branch sites, datacenters, and cloud environments by leveraging Silver Peak's SD-WAN solution and Azure Virtual WAN. The result is a simplified and more secure network that can bring significant cost savings.

"Teaming up with the Vandis MSP team will allow our customers to maximize the benefits of Silver Peak SD-WAN, both during implementation and for the long run" said John Moran, Director - Americas, Silver Peak Channels.

To ensure ongoing optimization and user experience of your hybrid network, Vandis' Managed Services team will provide 24/7 day 2 support, monitoring, and ongoing configuration updates.

"The Vandis MSP team is excited to deliver an optimized SD-WAN experience to our clients," said Vandis' CTO Ryan Young. "Having an acclaimed solution like Silver Peak SD-WAN in our Managed Services portfolio allows us to better serve our clients and enable geographically distributed enterprises to become more agile."

Organizations who implement this high-performance Silver Peak solution will receive all the benefits of SD-WAN, such as:

Reduced or eliminated high MPLS costs across branch sites

Reduced end-user enterprise application latency

A single pane of glass for network visibility of premise and Azure environments

You can view the full offering in the Azure Marketplace here.

If your organization is looking to connect branch and cloud environments and improve user experience, this may be the right solution for you. To learn more, reach out to [email protected] or call 516-281-2200.

About Vandis

Vandis is an IT Solution provider that offers cyber security and network infrastructure, both on-prem and in the cloud. We have high level relationships with market leading and emerging providers. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies for secure and stable IT infrastructure.

CONTACT: Max Slygh, [email protected]

SOURCE Vandis

Related Links

http://www.vandis.com

