VanDyke Software Announces New Beta Releases of SecureCRT 9.0 for Windows with Built-in RDP and SecureFX 9.0 for Windows with AWS S3 Support

These new releases save time by providing built-in access to services and applications. "For SecureCRT 9.0 and SecureFX 9.0 our goal was to simplify our customers' workflow and reduce the amount of time they spend starting up other programs to get their work done," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. "Now you can consolidate network connections right in SecureCRT and quickly connect RDP sessions in a tab. We also added a scratchpad tab and script editor tab so there's no need to open separate editors. SecureFX now supports Amazon AWS S3 buckets so that you can easily transfer files to and from your secure cloud storage."

"I have used both SecureCRT and SecureFX every day for years and I find the new script editor in SecureCRT to be useful and convenient," said Richard Matzinger from Digital Pathways. "I can open a local file for viewing or editing right in a tab. I can use it to compose SQL statements and then paste them into a tab connected to a database, then save the file in the editor tab for a history of all the statements I have issued."

SecureCRT and SecureFX 9.0 support the use of wildcards in the Session Manager filter box, letting you refine searches to show the exact sessions you are interested in, manage work, and minimize errors. Both applications also let you specify which keys to pre-load into SSH2 agent, saving time and simplifying steps when using the integrated SecureCRT+SecureFX Bundle.

SecureCRT 9.0 offers new customization options. The status bar can be set show only desired items (such as log file name and local system time) in the order you choose. You can also display the number of lines selected and view the status bar in full screen mode. Also new is support for Python 3, the ability to do a Google search on selected text, and enhancements to multi-line paste confirmation.

In addition to Amazon AWS S3 support, SecureFX 9.0 delivers enhanced file transfer options that automate the removal of files from the transfer queue and time stamping by the destination server.

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT 9.0 (beta) and SecureFX 9.0 (beta) can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported 30-day evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, the VanDyke ClientPack, and the VShell® secure file transfer server. The company also offers a mobile app, SecureCRT for iOS, which is available for purchase from the Apple App store. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

