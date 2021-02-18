VanDyke Software Releases VShell 4.6 (Official) Secure File Transfer Server

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure file transfer and secure terminal emulation software, today announced the official release of VShell® 4.6 server.

New Trigger Variables Expand Automation Capabilities

VShell triggers facilitate automation of data and business processing. For example, commands can be executed or files can be moved when an event such as a file upload occurs.

VShell 4.6 expands automation capabilities with new trigger variables that enable customized file renaming and allow creation of file transfer summaries.

Options for renaming files and folders include the insertion of parameters such as dates, timestamps, session IDs, protocols, and more. Summaries with the number and list of files transferred can be created when a user logs out, then used in commands that are executed automatically. On Windows, notifications with file transfer summaries can be automatically generated and sent via email.

Windows Single Sign On (SSO) Support for HTTPS Connections

VShell Enterprise Edition with HTTPS offers a simple web interface for secure file transfer on Windows, Linux, and Mac servers.

VShell 4.6 allows HTTPS users to log in using Single Sign On (SSO), increasing convenience for users and reducing IT workload.

"Single Sign On makes managing user accounts even easier," said Danielle Argiro, Product Manager for VShell. "With SSO, Windows users can log on to the VShell HTTPS server without entering a username or password. This improves the user experience and also increases IT productivity."

Other VShell 4.6 Enhancements

VShell 4.6 adds support for rsa-sha2-256 and rsa-sha2-512 key types as server host keys and client authentication public keys.

Supported Linux platforms now include Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

VShell 4.6 Includes Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of VShell 4.6 can be downloaded from the company's website: https://www.vandyke.com . VShell evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 60-day VShell evaluation period.

Argiro said, "Our multi-protocol file transfer server combines security with convenience and flexibility. And, it's backed by real people who will be there to help when needed. With VShell, you can offer a wide range of file transfer capabilities to your organization and external partners with confidence."

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT® Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX® secure file transfer client, the VanDyke ClientPack, and the VShell® secure file transfer server. The company also offers a mobile app, SecureCRT for iOS, which is available for purchase from the Apple App store. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com.

