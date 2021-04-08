Vanessa Butani appointed new VP Group Sustainability at Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective May 1, Vanessa Butani, current Head of Sustainability for Business Area Europe, will take on the role as VP Group Sustainability at Electrolux. She will replace Henrik Sundström, who is retiring from the company.

Vanessa Butani will lead Electrolux forward in the company's For the Better 2030 framework, which covers the full value chain, from operations and products to helping consumers live more sustainably while using Electrolux products.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to work across the entire organization to drive our sustainability agenda," says Vanessa Butani. "We have ambitious but achievable objectives and I look forward to the journey ahead to drive positive change both at Electrolux and in the daily lives of our consumers."

In her role, Vanessa Butani will become a member of the Electrolux Consumer Experience Leadership Team and report to Ola Nilsson, Chief Experience Officer at Electrolux.

"I'm very pleased to have Vanessa joining the team," says Ola Nilsson. "She will play a key role in taking Electrolux sustainability agenda to the next level, and ensure we have a strong voice as a corporate sustainability leader as well as connect our sustainability conviction with the consumer."

Vanessa Butani has a strong track record in the sustainability field. During an earlier eight-year period at Electrolux, she held several managerial roles in sustainability and connectivity. After three years outside Electrolux she re-joined the company to lead sustainability for Business Area Europe in January this year. She is replacing the current VP Group Sustainability, Henrik Sundström, who will be retiring after 36 years with Electrolux.

"Henrik has been instrumental in establishing Electrolux as a global leader in sustainability. We would not be where we are today without his foundational work in multiple roles across the company. I have no doubt that he will continue to stir impactful discussion with his knowledge and insights going forward," says Ola Nilsson.

The search for Vanessa Butani's successor as Head of Sustainability for Business Area Europe will begin shortly.

