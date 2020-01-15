Vangst is Honored in Built In Colorado's Prestigious Best Places to Work List in 2020

DENVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vangst, the leading recruitment platform for the legal cannabis industry, announced it was included on Built In Colorado's list of Best Places to Work in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.

"Vangst has continually strived to create an inclusive and dynamic work culture both within our company and throughout the burgeoning legal cannabis industry, and our team is grateful to be recognized by Built In as one of Colorado's best places to work," said Karson Humiston, Founder and CEO of Vangst. "We look forward to further developing and elevating the talents and voices of our employees to redefine what it means to work in cannabis around the country."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

About Vangst:

Vangst is the cannabis industry's recruiting platform. We're on a mission to build the cannabis industry through people and since launching in 2016, we have successfully connected thousands of people with jobs at leading cannabis businesses around the US & Canada. In addition to our powerhouse team with decades of recruiting experience, our technology platform, Vangst GIGS, makes it easy for cannabis businesses to connect with on-demand seasonal talent. Vangst is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Santa Monica, CA & Oakland, CA.

About Built In:

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

