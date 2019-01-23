Vanguard® Displays Innovations On New 200 And 400 Single-Cylinder Engines At ARA Show 2019

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard displays engine innovations and the new Vanguard 200 and 400 single-cylinder engines*, the first two models in an all-new single-cylinder horizontal shaft commercial engine line, at the ARA Show. The new engine line was developed to improve productivity for the commercial and rental markets and was built around key areas of performance — including starting, maintenance intervals, service and support, and total cost of ownership.

"Our innovations offer the commercial and rental industry exceptional performance and productivity to help them succeed," said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager, commercial power at Briggs & Stratton. "ARA Show attendees have one of the first opportunities to see our latest product offering — which incorporates many of our new innovations — the Vanguard 400 single-cylinder engine."

The new 400 was designed to address customer needs and features improved starting, less noise and vibration and reduced maintenance. Available Fall 2019, it's an ideal fit for rental dealers and equipment manufacturers looking for a high-performance, durable engine backed by Vanguard's superior service and support.

Innovations on display in the booth include TransportGuard®, a simultaneous fuel/ignition shut-off that protects the engine from oil and fuel dilution during transport, eliminating engine starting issues and premature wear. Attendees can also see Vanguard's advanced cyclonic air filtration system that lessens downtime by extending recommended air filter replacement intervals to 600 hours.

"We're constantly researching and developing innovations to enhance our customers' power options and improve productivity and look forward to presenting our newest solutions to the rental industry," said Davison.

