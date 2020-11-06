Vanguard Formulas Launches the Ultra Collection - the Latest and Most Innovative Supplements to Hit the Market

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Formulas is excited to announce the recent launch of its highly anticipated Ultra Collection – a product line that includes the most innovative supplements to hit the market this year.

In the company's most recent news, Vanguard Formulas is pleased to announce the official launch of its three most anticipated products: X-Burn Ultra Advanced Thermogenic Fat Burner, Slim Complex Ultra Alpha Weight Loss Formula, and Collagen Complex Ultra Alpha Full Spectrum Collagen Formula.

"At Vanguard Formulas, we couldn't be more proud of our Ultra Collection," says founder of the company, Hideaki Kuo. "We completely understand that there's always room for us to improve our health and beauty. Most people, however, are looking for healthy ways to lose weight, improve their physique, and look their best during the ongoing pandemic. At Vanguard Formulas, we are here to help. With our tested, tried, and true products, our clients will receive the cutting-edge supplements and nutrition they need to see real results."

Vanguard Formulas' latest line of supplements are ideal to help individuals achieve a wide breadth of physique and beauty goals. Each ingredient is designed to target different areas of concern.

"With Vanguard Formulas, our consumers aren't just getting the standard supplement found in grocery stores," Kuo continues. "We strive for the best quality and ingredients possible to help harness the power nature can offer. We believe in our products so strongly that we promise full transparency, quality, and satisfaction – each and every time."

About the Company

Vanguard Formulas' mission is to bring clients the best health and beauty supplements on the market today. The company ensures it sources the most natural and effective ingredients available and has created a range of supplements that will help consumers to reach their health and beauty goals.

