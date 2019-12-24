Vanguard Reports Expense Reductions On International Stock And Bond ETFs

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In annual reports being published today, nine stock and bond ETFs reported lower expense ratios, including the $24.3 billion Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, the $17.3 billion Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, and the $63.2 billion Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock ETF, the largest in its category1. Vanguard also reported lower expenses on two active funds: Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund.

In aggregate, these changes represent $27.7 million in savings returned to investors, bringing the total 2019 client savings to $69.3 million.2 See the accompanying table for a full list of expense ratio changes by fund.

Last week, Vanguard announced expense ratio reductions on three international income-oriented funds and four externally managed active equity funds.

Vanguard Mutual Fund and ETF Expense Ratio Changes

Fund Name 2018 Fiscal

Year End

Expense

Ratio 2019 Fiscal

Year End

Expense Ratio Change

(in basis

points) Total International Stock ETF 0.09% 0.08% -1 Total International Bond ETF 0.09% 0.08% -1 FTSE Emerging Markets ETF 0.12% 0.10% -2 Total World Stock ETF 0.09% 0.08% -1 FTSE Europe ETF 0.09% 0.08% -1 FTSE Pacific ETF 0.09% 0.08% -1 FTSE All-World ex-US ETF 0.09% 0.08% -1 FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF 0.12% 0.11% -1 Tax-Exempt Bond ETF 0.08% 0.06% -2 Global Minimum Volatility Fund Investor 0.23% 0.21% -2 Global Minimum Volatility Fund Admiral 0.15% 0.14% -1 International Value Fund Investor 0.38% 0.37% -1

Note: The 2018 expense ratios listed above reflect figures published in each fund's last annual report and prospectus. Updated 2019 figures will not be reflected in the funds' online profiles until each fund files its next prospectus.

About Vanguard

Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of November 30, 2019, Vanguard managed $6 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers 423 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

Asset figures are as of November 30, 2019 unless otherwise noted.

1Source: Morningstar.

2Cumulative figure for all share classes from fiscal year ending August 2019 through October 2019 for the identified funds. Estimated savings is the difference between prior and current expense ratios multiplied by average AUM. Average AUM is based on daily average assets during a month, which are then averaged over the 12-months of the fiscal year.

