Vanguard Scientific Hosts 'Demystifying Extraction' Webinar Series

AURORA, Ore., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc. , a premier provider of equipment, systems, and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry, is hosting the second of a four-part webinar series featuring leading industry experts talking about the business of hemp and cannabis extraction.

Vanguard's "Meeting the Market" FDA-Prep Webinar Series: Episode #2

PRODUCTIZATION FOR DOMESTIC & GLOBAL MARKETS:

"Managing the Supply Chain to Produce Formulated Retail-Ready Cannabis and Hemp-based Products in a GMP/FDA Regulated World"

Wednesday, June 10th at 1 pm EST / 10 am PST

Register here: https://bit.ly/2YekObc

You're invited to join Vanguard Scientific for Episode Two of this four-part series, as Vanguard Scientific, Rymedi, and Canna Advisors again team up to deliver a panel-format webinar, featuring leading North American and Global manufacturers of cannabinoid enriched products and ingredients. The webinar will provide attendees an opportunity to 'hear it from the field' as the group addresses and unpacks some of the most high-barrier challenges that the industry faces, and addresses increasingly complex regulation as the world is introduced to cannabis-derived ingredients and formulated products.

Session hosts, Matthew Anderson (Vanguard Scientific) and Dr. Jason Cross (Rymedi) will take participants on a full-hour deep-dive, exploring the following:

Supply-chain requirements through the lens GAAP, GAAP, cGMP and EUGMP

Product market(s)fit: cultivation and extraction variations to meet consumer demand

Understanding the mind of the CPG buyer

Requirements and restrictions

Identifying upcoming, high-performing product categories, and assuring your process is flexible

Best practices and lessons learned

Compliance, regulation, and process discussion

Panelists & hosts for this discussion include:

Jay Czarkowski (Co-Founder, Canna Advisors)

Jay is a true "Charter Member" of the legal cannabis industry. An influential cannabis entrepreneur, investor, business operator, advocate, and a well-connected and respected industry insider. Jay's leadership of the Canna Advisors company has resulted in more than 200 licenses being awarded across 30 merit-based U.S. states and Canada with a decade of regulatory experience as a consultant and as an award-winning operator. Jay and his team have helped pave the way for license award and expansion of some of the industries leading multi-state operators.

Andres Fajardo (President, Clever Leaves)

Dedicated to the innovation, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, Andres leads Clever Leaves, a Colombia-based international operator, working with local governments and regulators around the world, to build pathways for a legal and fully global medical-grade cannabis ecosystem. As a large wholesale supplier of cannabinoids to companies around the world, Andres drives the company's pharma, consumer brand, and cultivation undertakings, all under the rigor of various global GMP certifications.

William Corbitt (Avient Biosciences)

William leads a team of world-class experts from the pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and cosmetic industries, working to help companies of all sizes future-proof their business by delivering cannabinoid ingredients that will stand up to the highest levels of regulation. With more than 100 years of combined pharma and controlled products' experience, the Company's latest project is the completion of a state-of-the-art hemp-derived small ingredient manufacturing facility, designed and built for cGMP and ISO9001 compliance and certification.

Dr. Jason Cross (Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Rymedi)

Dr. Cross has built Rymedi into a leading technology company enabling healthcare companies to capture, track and share data with blockchain, IoT, and AI. Prior to Rymedi, Dr. Cross was a professor of innovation and entrepreneurship law, policy, and business at Duke University, where he was founding Executive Director of the Innovation & Technology Policy Lab. At the ITPLab, he led the research, consulting, and venture incubation on novel finance, intellectual property, collaboration strategies, and trade policy for enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of innovations across global health, energy, education, and smart infrastructure.

Matthew Anderson (CEO, Vanguard Scientific)

Matthew is dedicated to spiritual science and the belief plant-based medicines can truly heal. As Co-Founder/CEO of Vanguard Scientific Systems, one of the world's leading providers of end-to-end solutions for integrated botanical extraction and purification equipment and services, Matthew is uniquely positioned to change how the world's leading processing, extraction, and active-ingredient manufacturers work with cannabis, hemp, and other natural botanicals.

About Vanguard Scientific:

Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc™. ( https://www.vanguardscientific.com ) is a global provider of botanical extraction equipment and professional services with an emphasis on improving the lives of our clients, team members, and the world around them. Steeped in R&D and a legacy in Life Sciences, Vanguard Scientific enables clients to activate and operate extraction and advanced processing facilities through customized integration of systems and solutions. While the Company continues to remain technology agnostic, Vanguard Scientific partners with global leaders in engineering as well as has pioneered its own proprietary systems, including the MIDAS Program™, a next-generation supercritical CO2 extraction system.

