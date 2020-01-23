Vanick Digital Recognized as Google Apigee Americas Partner of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanick Digital, a PK Company, has been named 2019 Americas Partner of the Year by Google Apigee during an awards ceremony at the Google Cloud Partner Accelerate conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vanick was selected from more than 125 partners that service North and South America. The award is based on the number of value-added engagements completed by company in 2019.

"The recognition as a leader among Google Apigee partners is a huge honor for our team," Lou Powell, partner, API Management at PK, said. "We drive transformative outcomes for our clients by deploying Apigee to execute enterprise-level digital technology strategy and architecture development. We value the trust that Google has placed in our partnership and look forward to continuing to deliver top-tier service to our mutual clients."

Vanick partners with Google Apigee customers to accelerate app modernization with API strategy, legacy API management, platform migration and Apigee Edge implementation services. Vanick is part of the experience engineering firm PK, which delivers end-to-end capabilities that help forward-thinking enterprises unlock new digital business models.

"From digital transformation to business strategy consulting and system integration, PK provides the API know-how to help companies engineer the defining experiences of tomorrow," Vijay Ijju, co-president, PK, said. "This is a great recognition and reinforces our ongoing work in driving digital transformation and business growth."

