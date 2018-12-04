Vanilla® Launches Vanilla Gift Winner Wonderland Sweepstakes

Now through December 23, consumers can enter to win by visiting a participating retailer, purchasing a Vanilla Gift Card and going to Winner-Wonderland.com to enter.

The grand prize winner will be drawn on December 24 and will win a $10,000 shopping spree at Macy's. Prizes will be awarded weekly over the six-week promotional period. Winners will be notified via email or phone.

"According to InComm's 2018 Holiday Index, over 211 million U.S. consumers will be shopping for holiday gifts this year, and we think those shoppers deserve a little something special in return for their generosity," said Matt Lanford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Financial Services, at InComm. "We look forward to bringing more holiday cheer to gift givers this year as well as to our participating retailers."

For the Vanilla Gift Winner Wonderland sweepstakes official rules, please visit: Winner-Wonderland.com.

About Vanilla Gift®

Vanilla Gift® is a single-load open-loop gift card that can be given as a gift or used individually for any occasion. It is easy to use because it is accepted across the U.S. where the payment networks are accepted, including online. Vanilla Gift can be purchased in pharmacies, grocery stores, convenience stores, big-box retailers and other retailers across the country. Learn more: www.vanillagift.com.

Vanilla® is a registered trademark of e2Interactive, Inc.

