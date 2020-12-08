VanillaGift.Com Expands Offerings in Advance of the Holidays, Launches Vanilla Visa® Gift Cards on Mobile Wallets and Introduces Custom Options

Through the website VanillaGift.com, consumers can buy physical or digital gift cards, which can be conveniently sent to friends and family by mail or instantly through e-mail.

The new custom option broadens the selection of colors and stamps for physical and digital gift cards and gives users the ability to upload a photo or logo, allowing gift-givers and businesses to fully express their creativity. Customers will also have the option to purchase one of six select gift boxes for physical cards, in order to provide recipients the full unwrapping experience.

Tokenization, a recently added feature, will also enhance the user experience by providing the recipient with a few easy steps through which they can add any card to their mobile wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay. The availability of Vanilla Visa® Gift Cards on mobile wallets facilitates the gift recipient's access to funds on the go and allows easy, touch-free shopping wherever mobile payments are accepted across the U.S.

"As much as we all wish the holidays were a bit more normal this year, our solution helps gift-givers express sentiment from wherever they are, and helps businesses show appreciation to their stakeholders," said Adam Brault, Senior Vice President of Financial Services at InComm Payments. "We're also excited about the integration with the mobile wallets, which makes the experience convenient and safer during the pandemic."

The mobile wallet platforms use a token service in which each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code to ensure transaction security. Customers will have access to advanced wallet-based security and authentication systems to approve payments.

"Touch-free payment adoption rates were already increasing organically, but the pandemic accelerated the consumer demand for quicker, safer payments," said Matt Sollie, SVP of Product Management, Financial Services at InComm Payments. "By adding the ability to add your Vanilla Visa® Gift Cards to a mobile wallet, we're increasing recipients' safety by facilitating touch-free redemptions and increasing their utility."

Samsung Pay and the Samsung Pay Logo are a registered trademark of Samsung.

Apple Pay and the Apple Logo are trademarks of Apple Inc.

Vanilla Visa® Gift Cards sold on VanillaGift.com are issued by Sutton Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. Cards may be used in the U.S. and District of Columbia everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. No cash or ATM access. Terms and conditions apply – see Cardholder Agreement for details. Cards are distributed and serviced by InComm Financial Services, Inc., which is licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services. NMLS ID# 912772.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 386 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com .

