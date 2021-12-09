Vanillin Market Size to Grow by USD 308.10 Million | Increased Consumption Of Synthetic Vanillin to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The increased consumption of synthetic vanillin is notably driving the vanillin market growth. The global vanillin market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate due to the limited supply of natural vanilla worldwide. There have been constant price fluctuations due to the huge supply and demand gap associated with vanilla. Furthermore, decreased vanilla production due to bad weather conditions in early 2019 has led to a surge in demand for synthetic vanillin as a substitute for natural vanilla. As a result, the vanillin market is being driven by the expensive value of natural vanilla. In addition, other factors such as burgeoning demand from the confectionery industry and growing popularity of ethyl vanillin will further fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The adverse effects of artificial food ingredients will challenge market growth. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the side effects of chemically synthesized ingredients such as toxicity, allergies, and other ailments. This is causing a major shift from synthetic food ingredients to natural food flavors and fragrance products, for example, bio vanillin. Furthermore, adulteration of vanillin and discoloration properties of vanillin are other factors likely to limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The vanillin market report is segmented by application (Food and beverages, Fragrances, and Pharmaceuticals) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The food and beverages application segment led the vanillin market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Vanillin is used in food and beverages as a flavoring agent. It is commonly used in sweets, desserts, cakes, chocolates, instant noodles, and biscuits. In addition, ethyl vanillin is preferred for its edible flavor and is extensively used in the food and beverage industry to add or fix odor. Vanillin is also used as an edible spice due to its strong milky flavor. This rising use of vanillin in confectionery products will lead to the segments growth in the forthcoming years.

APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of vanillin market. The region will account for 43% of the overall market's growth due to its surging use in the food industry for the production of sugared almonds, nougat, sweets, and caramel. Natural vanillin is one of the aroma ingredients with the highest market demand in the regional market. The growth of the food flavors market in APAC is primarily attributed to the growing demand for processed foods in the region, particularly in countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Japan. In addition, other factors such as rising number of working professionals and growing number of dual-income households have increased the adoption of artificial flood flavors, thus, increasing the demand for vanillin. China and India are the key markets for vanillin in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Landscape

The vanillin market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Factors such as the rising demand for natural food flavors and technological advances in the food flavor industry are expected to intensify the competition in the global food flavors market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Advanced Biotech



Apple Flavor and Fragrance Group Co. Ltd.



BASF SE



Borregaard ASA



BRENNTAG AG



Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.



Evolva Holding SA



Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.



Merck KGaA



Solvay SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

