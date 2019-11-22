Vanna White Selected As Godmother For New Carnival Panorama

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most popular cruise line – Carnival Cruise Line – has selected one of the most popular television hostesses ever – Vanna White – as godmother for Carnival Panorama when she is officially named during its ceremony in Long Beach, Calif., on December 10.

"Vanna has been that welcoming face, cheering on and watching over Wheel of Fortune contestants for decades, and we love the fact that Vanna will be doing the same for Carnival Panorama, her guests and crew, as the ship's godmother," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Every night, millions of Americans welcome Vanna into their homes. She is beloved. What other game show hostess has earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame? And she's got the most famous wardrobe on television!"

"Carnival Cruise Line has been delivering fun and memorable vacations while taking great care of their guests for almost 50 years, and it is such an honor to be asked to be a part of the celebration of their newest ship coming to California," said White. "There is always so much excitement whenever we give away a Carnival cruise on the show. I can't wait to see the ship and to meet the crew in December."

Carnival Panorama departed from the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on Nov. 1, and is en route to Long Beach for her naming ceremony on Dec. 10 and inaugural sailing Dec. 11. The vessel is the first new ship Carnival has deployed to the West Coast in 20 years, and is the third in Carnival's popular Vista Class, joining her sister ships Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon.

Vanna and her colleague Pat Sajak are no strangers to Carnival Cruise Line. The Wheel of Fortune slot machines are popular attractions in the casinos across the Carnival fleet, and Pat and Vanna have been on board to tape segments for Wheel of Fortune as part of several successful cross-promotions between the brands over the years.

Over the course of her 37 years on Wheel of Fortune, Vanna has appeared in more than 7,000 episodes, cheering on contestants and dazzling in a new outfit each night. Her success has provided a foundation to help others in need. Combining her passion for crocheting and helping children, the Myrtle Beach, S.C. native launched her own line of yarn called "Vanna's Choice," with a portion of the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, of which Carnival is a longtime supporter.

Following an inaugural three-day cruise, Carnival Panorama will launch year-round seven-day Mexican Riviera service from Long Beach, Calif., Dec. 14, departing every Saturday on week-long voyages to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas.

As the name implies, Carnival Panorama reflects design inspiration with more opportunities to connect with the sea. The ship features a number of innovations including the first Sky Zone trampoline park at sea as well as a first-in-fleet culinary studio where guests can participate in hands-on cooking classes, tastings and other food-related activities hosted by the ship's chefs.

Carnival Panorama also offers a variety of guest favorites such as a WaterWorks aqua park, Sky Ride, the popular bike in the sky with breathtaking views, a suspended ropes course and dining venues like Bonsai Teppanyaki and Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse with barbecue favorites from Food Network star and Carnival partner Guy Fieri along with craft beers brewed on board.

A wide range of staterooms choices are available as well, including spa staterooms with exclusive privileges at the luxurious Cloud 9 Spa, extra-spacious staterooms in Family Harbor and tropical-inspired Havana staterooms with access to a Cuban-themed bar and pool.

