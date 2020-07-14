VANQUISH Introduces DIGITAL HEADACHE Brand Pain Reliever For Modern Day Headaches

VANQUISH has been fighting tough headaches with proven efficacy for over 50 years and was one of the first pain reliever brands to combine a unique formulation of aspirin, acetaminophen and caffeine. Now, VANQUISH DIGITAL HEADACHE Brand Pain Reliever is well positioned to go to work for millennials by addressing the headache, neck, eye and shoulder pain that can result from heavy screen time.

"As a health and wellness company, our goal is to offer solutions to today's consumers' needs, as well as understand their new daily routines," said Michele Muhammad, chief marketing officer of DSE Healthcare Solutions. "We encourage digital wellness and making practical changes to limit screen time where possible, but we understand that may be more challenging now than ever. We're proud to offer Vanquish for those hard-working people who need all the help they can get."

VANQUISH DIGITAL HEADACHE Brand Pain Reliever is resonating with a new audience, one that may have first learned about VANQUISH from their parents or grandparents. The brand is reaching today's digital headache sufferers online with a digital-first marketing strategy along with helpful tips and resources like a Digital Fatigue Quiz on its website. The company released a video ad that flips traditional COVID-19 messaging on its head and embraces relatable scenarios to tackle the pandemic without even mentioning it. The video ranked number four on Ad Age's recent top 10 "Most Viewed Video Ads" list. It resonated because it spoke to the real concern of people spending more time on their devices and screens than ever before.

VANQUISH DIGITAL HEADACHE Brand Pain Reliever delivers effective ingredients at just the right levels that may offer fast relief from digital headaches and pain and it is also effective on backaches, muscle aches, arthritis and more. Save yourself a headache and get VANQUISH DIGITAL HEADACHE Brand Pain Reliever for the next time digital pain strikes.

VANQUISH DIGITAL HEADACHE Brand Pain Reliever is now available exclusively on Amazon or VanquishHeadacheRelief.com. Follow us on social and join the conversation online using hashtag #VanquishHeadacheRelief.

About DSE Healthcare Solutions

DSE Healthcare Solutions, LLC (DSE) is a privately held consumer healthcare company. We manufacture and market a portfolio of brands primarily within the vitamin, digestive health and skincare categories. Our collection of legacy, challenger brands set us apart. We proudly rejuvenate enduring, no-frills health and wellness brands to introduce them to new generations. Discover our nostalgic brand stories and see how authenticity, a focus on quality ingredients, and a commitment to our values still meets contemporary needs. When it comes to everyday health and wellness, we believe simpler is better - and always will. DSE is a proud member of CRN, the Council for Responsible Nutrition, and CHPA, the oldest trade association in the US focused on OTC (over the counter) products.

