Vanrro Announces Babynice - the Safest & Most Effective Nail Trimmers for Babies and Youngsters

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby friendly, efficient and easy to use, Babynice cuts fingernails quickly and safely. Babynice is available now on Kickstarter, and it is launched by Vanrro Team.

Babies grow up fast, and so do their fingernails! Sharp fingernails create a hazard for babies themselves as well as their playmates. Not staying diligent on fingernail grooming can result in dangerous cuts and nicks. Parents need a safe, easy way to trim them on a regular basis. However, traditional, full-size nail clippers are not designed for small fingers and may cause pain or bleeding by cutting down too far when used on babies. With that in mind, Vanrro has launched Babynice, the Safest & Most Effective Nail Trimmer for Babies and Youngsters.

Unlike regular fingernail clippers, Babynice has features that are specifically designed for tiny fingers. The baby-safe cutting blade is internal and provides total protection to the baby's tiny fingers. The unique, ergonomic design of Babynice means that babies' fingers are always inserted properly for a fast, worry-free trim.

It is also easy to use, simply insert baby's fingernail into the cutting receptacle and rotate around the finger for a safe, even trim. Babynice trims the nail and ensures that the trimming won't go too far or hurt the soft nail bed. It leaves the perfect amount of nail length for healthy fingers and happy babies. It takes the guesswork out of nail trimming.

The Nail Trimmer also features with built-in UV sterilizer, 2-speed motor and 100% safe food-grade ABS material for safe, efficient trimming.

Babynice is now launching on Kickstarter with a special introductory price for new users. CLICK and visit the campaign here.

