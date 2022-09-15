Vanta Announces Official Partnership With Sunshine State Esports League of Florida

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth esports development platform and league Vanta today announced a continuation of their partnership with the Sunshine State Esports League. The SSEL is a grassroots esports organization in the state of Florida that helps organize esports competitions throughout the state.

Vanta to provide free middle school esports competition for the Sunshine State Esports League.

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools and community organizations to provide a digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and programming to kids ages 8-18. Through their proprietary esports platform and top-notch coaching, Vanta helps take schools to the next level.

The partnership between the two organizations kicked off during the spring of this year when Vanta hosted nearly fifteen SSEL teams on their platform. A continuation of the partnership will allow the two groups to again offer free esports competition to middle schools in the state of Florida.

SSEL schools will also have the opportunity to access Vanta's coaching and development offering, which allows schools to use Vanta's expert coaches to up their game and develop auxiliary skills. Such skills include STEM skills, teamwork, and communication which are all included in the coaching program.

Zack Fabi, Co-Founder of Vanta, said of the partnership "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with SSEL to provide an accessible esports program to middle schools across the state. It means so much to us to be able to offer their students a safe space to game while also allowing them to reap the benefits of our coaching and mentorship program."

Vanta will help develop a sustainable and complete esports league in the state of Florida. Schools interested in registering are simply required to sign up, field a team, and onboard into the Vanta platform which is safe and secure, adhering to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

"The Sunshine State Esports League is excited to partner with Vanta. This partnership allows us to provide even more support for Florida schools interested in esports. The platform is perfect for our growing league," said SSEL President, Tammy Neil.

The SSEL esports league will run from September 26 to December 18. Schools will have the opportunity to field teams in 'Rocket League' with additional titles to be added at a later date.

If you would like to register for the league, you can do so here.

To learn more about Vanta, please visit https://vanta.gg.

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18. To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

About the Sunshine State Esports League

Sunshine State Esports League (SSEL) is the Florida affiliate for NASEF (North American Scholastic Esports Federation). SSEL is dedicated to supporting scholastic esports across the state of Florida. You can learn more about SSEL by visiting the NASEF affiliates page. To keep up with their latest news, follow SSEL on Twitter.

