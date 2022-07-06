Vanta Named Official Esports Sponsor of the Texas University Interscholastic League

BOSTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta, a youth esports development platform, announced that they have been named the official esports sponsor of the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL), the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world, which provides extracurricular academic, athletic, and recreational activities to schools statewide in Texas.

"Vanta is grateful to be the esports sponsor of the esteemed University Interscholastic League," said James Roche, co-founder and CMO of Vanta. "Esports represents a significant opportunity for schools to engage students in a meaningful way, and we are excited to bring our expertise, focus on competition, coaching, and development to support the accessibility and growth of esports in Texas."

"We are pleased to have Vanta as an official sponsor and supporter of the University Interscholastic League," said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, Executive Director of the UIL. "We are excited to follow the growth of esports and the many participation and personal development opportunities it offers young people in our state."

Vanta will introduce its free to compete high school and middle school esports leagues to the UIL's more than 1,400 member schools, and provide the opportunity for teams to leverage expert esports coaches and development programming. Vanta's programming focuses on in-game skill development, as well as teamwork, communication, leadership, and other important life skills.

Teams will utilize Vanta's kid-safe, COPPA compliant digital esports platform to be able to compete across top esports titles including Rocket League, League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Madden, NBA 2K, Mario Kart, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate, among others.

To learn more about Vanta's free to compete high school and middle school esports leagues in Texas, and to register for the upcoming Fall season, please visit https://vanta.gg/texas .

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with schools to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage or their schools page , and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

About UIL

The University Interscholastic League exists to provide equitable and educational extracurricular contests for its more than 1,400 member schools across the State of Texas. Created in 1910 by The University of Texas at Austin, the UIL has grown into the largest inter-school organization of its kind in the world with more than one million student participants in academic, athletic and music competitions. For more information, please visit www.uiltexas.org .

