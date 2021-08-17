Vantaca Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

"We are excited and honored to be named to this list of such remarkable and innovative companies. Our growth is the result of closely listening to our customers and delivering a next generation solution allowing them to fully embrace digital transformation to fuel their own growth" said Ben Currin, CEO of Vantaca. "This award is a reflection of our client's trust in Vantaca's Community Operating System to run their day-to-day operations."

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful, private companies in the United States. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Vantaca

Vantaca provides a next-generation cloud solution for Community Association Management companies. Vantaca's Community Operating System redefines Homeowner Association (HOA) management and accounting with dynamic configurable workflows and extensive accounting automation. This single comprehensive system is fully integrated with leading industry banks to facilitate and automate financial operations in real time. Vantaca clients work smarter, faster, and happier.

For more information, please visit www.vantaca.com

For up-to-date news check out Vantaca's blog and follow Vantaca on LinkedIn.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

SOURCE Vantaca LLC

Related Links

vantaca.com

