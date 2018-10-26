Vantage EyeCare, LLC Announces Addition of New Divisions

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage EyeCare, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Century Eye Care, Northern Ophthalmic Associates, and South Jersey Eye Physicians, as the newest Divisions to the group. All three divisions will go live on January 1, 2019.

Launched in 2018 as the largest, private ophthalmology group in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, Vantage EyeCare was originally comprised of 45 providers, 25 service locations and 300 employees. With the addition of Ophthalmic Surgical Associates in July 2018, and now the three new Divisions, Vantage Eyecare will have 85 providers, 36 service locations and 536 employees – nearly doubling in size – to serve the diverse needs of its patients.

At its core, Vantage EyeCare offers a collective commitment to the highest standards of care despite the increasing complexities of delivery. As an independent physician organization, Vantage EyeCare will always put patients first, offering personalized care from a foundation of doctor-patient trust and collaboration. Ultimately, the group believes that the best way to remain patient-focused, is to remain physician-led.

The physician owners and leaders across Vantage EyeCare are like-minded in their sense of stewardship. Therefore, they are extremely pleased to be working with doctors from its new Divisions, who share the group's vision and sense of purpose. The growth of Vantage EyeCare means that the clinical and business decisions affecting patient care will continue to be made by those who serve at the front lines of that care.

Century Eye Care (will be merging with Tri-County Eye Physicians & Surgeons Division)

Principal Ophthalmologist: Anthony Mannarino , MD

, MD Ophthalmologists: Joshua Greene , MD; Paul Keenan , MD; Daniel Lee , MD; Anand Mantravadi , MD; Jayrag Patel, MD

, MD; , MD; , MD; , MD; Jayrag Patel, MD Optometrists: Suemaya Gouda, OD; Aleah Wilson , OD; Ihor Zalipsky , OD

, OD; , OD Offices: Bristol and Langhorne ( Pennsylvania )

Northern Ophthalmic Associates

Principal Ophthalmologists: Joseph Pizzano , MD; Mark Pyfer , MD

, MD; , MD Ophthalmologists: Damon Chandler , MD; Vince Sardi , MD; Monisha Vora , MD

, MD; , MD; , MD Optometrists: James Durski , OD

, OD Offices: Jenkintown , Norristown and Northeast Philadelphia ( Pennsylvania )

South Jersey Eye Physicians

Principal Ophthalmologists: Sander Cohen , MD; Michael Colucciello , MD; James Nachbar , MD; Amy Wexler , MD

, MD; , MD; , MD; , MD Ophthalmologists: Philip Horowitz , MD; Daniel Putnam , MD; Miriam Brown , MD; Trong Tran , MD

, MD; , MD; , MD; , MD Optometrists: Dennis Miller , OD; Candice Tolud , OD; Arthur Siegel , OD

, OD; , OD; , OD Offices: Columbus , Medford , Moorestown ( New Jersey )

Our Commitment

Vantage EyeCare did not form simply to carry on business as usual. We took this bold step because we see the potential for greater collaboration with all stakeholders in quality healthcare delivery – providers, patients, payors, facilities, hospitals, industry. We look forward to working with key partners to ensure that bigger does, in fact, mean better.

