Vantage EyeCare, LLC Announces Continued Growth into 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage EyeCare, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Allen Richmond to its Northern Ophthalmic Associates Division, and welcomes Valley Eye Professionals as its newest Division.

"Vantage EyeCare continues to grow because of its commitment to preserving physician independence as the hallmark of patient-centered care," says Dr. Richard Prince, President. "We are honored to have Dr. Richmond, and the outstanding providers of Valley Eye Professionals, entrust their patients to our community-based care delivery model."

Vantage EyeCare started with the simple idea that doctors are the best stewards of their patients' health, treatment and healing. Nationally there is mounting pressure on physicians to sell their practices to large health systems, hospitals or even private investment companies. Vantage EyeCare seeks to ensure that its doctors and staff have access to resources, support and innovation that, in turn, best serves our patients. Vantage is the largest private practice ophthalmology group in the country that remains entirely physician owned and operated.

For additional information about Vantage EyeCare's newest Providers, please see below:

Northern Ophthalmic Associates

Allen C. Richmond , MD, has long served the Northeast Philadelphia community from his office at the Torresdale Medical Campus on Red Lion Road. He brings over 30 years of experience as a board-certified ophthalmologist, having trained at the prestigious Scheie Eye Institute, University of Pennsylvania.

Valley Eye Professionals (On-Boarding Early 2020)

Joanna M. Fisher , MD, founded Valley Eye Professionals in 2006. She serves as Chief of Ophthalmology and Attending Surgeon at Holy Redeemer Hospital. She actively participates on the teaching staff as Associate Surgeon in the Cataract and Primary Eyecare Department at Wills Eye Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Fisher is a Clinical Associate Professor at Thomas Jefferson University .

Our Commitment

As an independent practice group, the physicians of Vantage EyeCare have access to multiple health systems across the region, including Crozer-Keystone, Jefferson/Wills Eye Hospital, Penn Medicine/Scheie Eye Institute, and Virtua. Such freedom of choice means we can tailor care to meet the needs of each individual patient, and innovate across multiple strategic opportunities. Ultimately, we answer to our patients and no one else.

