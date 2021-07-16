Vantage Health Announces Partnership with Maiden Lane Medical
NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Health and Maiden Lane Medical, PLLC announced a new strategic partnership aimed at offering lower-cost, more accessible, comprehensive breast cancer treatment. Together, Vantage and Maiden Lane Medical will be able to offer high-quality, integrated care for patients in need of preventative, urgent, and long-term care.
Vantage Health has long been committed to compassionate, comprehensive cancer care and individualized attention for every patient. Maiden Lane Medical is one of New York's premier multispecialty groups focused on women's health, with six offices in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Westchester. Through the new alliance, the centers will offer mammograms, sonograms, biopsies, annual screening along with treatment options creating a one-stop shop for breast health and breast cancer treatment.
"At Vantage Health, we pride ourselves going the extra mile for patients' individual needs. With this new partnership, we'll be able to offer the full range of breast health services, from screening to surgery to treatment, at a lower cost. This is a win for patients in the New York City." shared Summer Sharaf CEO of Vantage Health.
Maiden Lane Medical CEO Dr. Kenneth Levey added, "Providing high-quality, high-value care has been a passion of mine for years. I'm incredibly excited about this partnership—we'll be able to lower costs and provide more comprehensive care to women requiring both breast cancer screening and treatment. My team and I are looking forward to working with the physicians at Vantage Health."
Vantage Health positions community physicians to provide local, individualized, and compassionate care to patients at nine locations in New York City. With decades of combined experience in radiation oncology, medical oncology, surgery, urology, and hematology, Vantage Health's team includes award-winning physicians who are widely respected as innovative leaders in their fields. Maiden Lane Medical provides an integrated healthcare system focused on health maintenance, disease prevention, and treatment for patients with existing medical conditions. They're proud to provide a setting where physicians take the leading role in improving patient experience and outcomes.
